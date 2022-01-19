Bioelectric Medicine Market Generated Opportunities, Future Scope, Growth - CAGR of 7.5%, Analysis till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Bioelectric Medicine Market Size – USD 17.42 Billion in 2019, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of sedentary lifestyle leading to bioelectric medicine usage

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing geriatric population across the globe and its associated disorders

The global Bioelectric Medicine Market will be worth USD 31.06 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing pool of geriatric population has resulted in the requirement of bioelectric medicine, which is the primary factor anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the aging population is easily affected by medical disorders like cardiac arrhythmias, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, and depression.

The growth in the emergence of critical wounds, rising number of surgeries, trauma, and burn cases, in addition to the high disposable income of consumers and the increasing levels of awareness regarding the need for the diagnosis of complex wounds are the major drivers of the market. The growing curve in the per capita disposable incomes across all the major nations and the cost-effectiveness of advanced products throughout developing economies, is affecting the growth of the market positively.

It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Bioelectric Medicine market.

Competitor Analysis:

Key participants include Medtronic; Boston Scientific Corporation; St. Jude Medical; Cochlear Ltd.; LivaNova PLC; Sonova; BIOTRONIK; SECOND SIGHT; Nevro Corp among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2020, Pulse Biosciences, Inc., a US based bioelectric company launched its patented Nano-Pulse Stimulation™ (NPS™) technology which supposedly received the certification from Medical Device Single Audit Program. The NPS technology aids in delivering nano-second pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells, consequently relieving adjacent non-cellular tissue of any damage.

In terms of the product lineups, the largest share of this segment is mainly attributed to increase in sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) which is often leading to increase in arrhythmia, cardiovascular death and technological advancements in ICDs.

Major competitors in the market majorly focusing on investments in R&D in order to enhance technological advancements across the industry. Furthermore, the growing levels of awareness regarding healthcare is leading to the popularity of electroceuticals in developing countries like Argentina, China, South Africa, and India are expected to propel the sector growth.

Regions like North America and Europe are the most stable market for polyolefins. These markets are relatively mature and are expected to witness stagnant growth. Asia Pacific on the other hand holds a lot of potential for growth in the coming years. China holds a significant share of the market within the region and India is anticipated to be the rapidly growing market.

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global Bioelectric Medicine market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.

The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Bioelectric Medicine Market on the product type, application, end user and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cardioverter defibrillators

Cardiac pacemakers

Cohlear implants

Spinal cord stimulators

Brain stimulators

Sacral and vagus nerve stimulators

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Arrhythmia

Pain Management

Sensorineural hearing loss

Parkinson’s disease

Tremor

Depression

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides

