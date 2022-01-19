Arthroscopy Devices Market size To Show Startling Growth after COVID19 Pandemic with market Forecast - 2028

The market for arthroscopy devices has grown tremendously in the recent years due to increase in number of sport injuries, rapid ageing population

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Arthroscopy Devices Market by Product (Arthroscopic Implants, Arthroscopes, Fluid Management Systems, Radiofrequency Systems, Visualization Systems, Powered Shaver Systems, and Other Arthroscopy Equipment) and Application (Knee Arthroscopy, Hips Arthroscopy, Spine Arthroscopy, Foot & Ankle Arthroscopy, Shoulder & Elbow Arthroscopy, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts, 2022 - 2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Arthroscopy is a minimally invasive surgical procedure that helps surgeons examine and treat bone and joint related problems using an arthroscope and other arthroscopy devices (such as visualization systems, arthroscopic implants, power shaver systems, radiofrequency devices, and others). They are essential to diagnose and treat osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome, bone tumor, and others. The market for arthroscopy devices has grown tremendously in the recent years due to increase in number of sport injuries, rapid ageing population and increase in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries.

Key factors that boost the growth of global arthroscopy devices market are the benefits of arthroscopy devices including shorter recovery time, minimal post-operative complications, and greater precision to perform surgeries of highly sensitive areas such as spine. In addition, upsurge in obesity rate causing bone degradation in population and the rise in demand for arthroscopic treatment in emerging economies offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of this market. However, dearth of skilled professionals and high costs associated with arthroscopic devices especially the novel implants (biodegradable and 3D implants) impede the market growth.

The key players that operate in the global arthroscopy devices market include

The key players that operate in the global arthroscopy devices market include Arthrex, Inc. Conmed Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Medtronic, Plc, Richard Wolf GmbH, Smith & Nephew, Plc, Stryker Corporation, Wright Medical Group N.V., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Other players in the value chain include Active implants, Bioventus, Breg, Cannuflow, Inc., DJO Global, Inc., Flexion Therapeutics, MinInvasive Ltd, NuOrtho Surgical, Inc., OrthoSpace, ROG Sports Medicine, and others.

