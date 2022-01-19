Mammography Workstations Market Size Value USD 178.0 Million by 2027 | Recent Trends, Share, Sales Revenue

Emergen Research Logo

Mammography Workstations Market Size – USD 110.5 Million in 2019, Trend – Rise in the technological advancement related to imaging for breast cancer detection.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing prevalence of breast cancer worldwide and rising demand for early cancer detection are driving the mammography workstations market.

The global mammography workstations market is likely to reach USD 178.0 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. During the forecast period, the global mammography workstations market is expected to expand substantially, owing to the increasing prevalence of breast cancer worldwide. Rising demand for early cancer detection is anticipated to propel the global mammography workstations market further during the forecast period. Moreover, the rise in technological advancements related to imaging for breast cancer detection, such as breast tomosynthesis, is projected to fuel the market during the forecast period.

The diagnostic screening segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, as diagnostic screening allows assessment of breast cancer signs at an early stage by diagnosing certain symptoms such as breast pain, breast skin swelling, nipple discharge, and changes in breast size and shape. It also allows breast cancer diagnosis in women with no apparent signs. This is expected to fuel the diagnostic screening segment to a certain level during the forecast period.

The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Mammography Workstations market.

Competitor Analysis:

Key market participants include Koninklijke Philips N.V., EIZO Corporation, Sectra AB, Esaote SpA, Carestream Health, Inc., Siemens AG, Hologic, Inc., Barco NV, Konica Minolta, Inc., and Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

Key Highlights From The Report

Acessa Health Inc. was acquired by Hologic, Inc. The deal will improve the GYN (gynecology) surgical range of Hologic with highly compatible, efficient technology.

The multimodal segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, since multimodal mammography workstations can connect the picture archiving and communication system (PACS) and the radiological information system (RIS) with diagnostic solutions to provide high-quality patient treatment. In addition, diagnostic multimodal breast imaging solutions improve radiological performance, which is anticipated to further fuel the segment during the forecast period.

The hospitals segment is anticipated to retain the largest market share during the forecast period. Mammography workstations improve hospital performance by offering various sorts of imaging tools to a breast radiologist. In addition, government support for hospitals to implement innovative techniques for breast cancer is projected to fuel the segment in the near future.

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global Mammography Workstations market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.

The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global mammography workstations market on the basis of modality, application, end-use, and region.

Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Standalone

Multimodal

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Advanced Imaging

Diagnostic Screening

Clinical Review

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Academia

Hospitals

Breast Care Centers

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market.

