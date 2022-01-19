Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market Insights 2022 – Regional Analysis, Growth Factors, Key Players and Forecast till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market Size – USD 270 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.2%, Market Trends – Surge in application in agriculture sector

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing need for medical treatment due to rise in prevalence of various chronic diseases is propelling near infrared spectroscopy market revenue growth

The global Near Infrared (NIR) spectroscopy market size is expected to reach USD 437.3 Million at a steady CAGR of 6.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Near infrared spectroscopy market revenue growth is driven by steady rise in demand for specific tests and improved quality results. The technology offers various advantages and is used extensively in fields such as food, pharmacy, chemicals, and agriculture which is driving market revenue growth to a significant extent currently.

Near infrared spectroscopy helps in identifying healthy and infected seeds. It can also classify the degree to which seeds are infected. Near infrared spectroscopy is an accurate and non-destructive detection method with potential for quality control of seeds and safety assessment, which drives its demand in agricultural industry. However, high cost of near infrared spectroscopy devices and lack of awareness are some factors hindering market growth.

Competitor Analysis:

Key participants include DuPont, The Dow Chemical Company, Bayer AG, LyondellBasell Industries, and BASF SE among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

Portable near infrared spectroscopy is powerful instrument which provides advantages for online, non-destructive or in situ analysis. These devices are cost-effective, small-sized, simpler, and robust with ergonomic design. The portable segment revenue is expected to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period.

Fourier Transform InfraRed (FT-IR) spectrometer is an instrument which acquires broadband near infrared spectra. FT-IR is used in various applications due to its improved sensitivity and speed. Fourier Transform InfraRed spectroscopy is used in chemistry, biology research fields, geology, and materials.

Near infrared spectroscopy is used in medicine to provide information about oxygen saturation of hemoglobin within microcirculation. It can be used to assess microvascular and oxygenation function in brain or in peripheral tissues. Near infrared spectroscopy is also used in pediatric critical care to manage patients after cardiac surgery. The technology is more likely to be suggested for patients due to its non-invasive, painless process, and it helps critical care physicians with an estimate of cardiac output.

Regions like North America and Europe are the most stable market for polyolefins. These markets are relatively mature and are expected to witness stagnant growth. Asia Pacific on the other hand holds a lot of potential for growth in the coming years. China holds a significant share of the market within the region and India is anticipated to be the rapidly growing market.

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global Near Infrared Spectroscopy market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global near infrared spectroscopy market on the basis of modality, technology, application, and region:

Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Benchtop

Portable

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Dispersive Infrared Spectroscopy

Fourier Transform Infrared (FT-IR) Spectroscopy

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Medical uses

Astronomical Spectroscopy

Remote Monitoring

Agriculture

Particle Measurement

Material Science

Industrial uses

Others

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides

