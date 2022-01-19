FV Bank Announces Strategic Investment in DIRO, the First Global Instant Bank Account Verification Platform

FV Bank to integrate DIRO’s solution into its account opening protocols to facilitate compliant automation of its Know Your Customer (KYC) and Know Your Business (KYB) processes.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) FV Bank today announced its strategic investment in DIRO, developers of the award-winning Original Documents Online™ technology. DIRO’s platform provides financial institutions, payment providers, crypto companies, and other enterprises with the ability to quickly and accurately verify any person or document directly from the original trusted online source on a fully global basis.

FV Bank is integrating DIRO’s solution into its account opening protocols to facilitate compliant automation of its Know Your Customer (KYC) and Know Your Business (KYB) processes. With instant external bank account verification, identity verification, proof of address and proof of funds obtained directly from the original trusted web source, FV Bank will be able to streamline its onboarding of international clients.



Commenting on the investment Miles Paschini, co-founder and CEO of FV Bank said: “We’re delighted to invest in DIRO — a technology company at the forefront of the identity verification sector. DIRO’s instant bank account verification services will help us to further improve our clients’ user experience while also strengthening our KYC and AML processes.”



“Working with true pioneers like FV Bank helps us to further build the momentum around DIRO’s instant bank account verification platform serving financial institutions around the world,” said Per Jirstrand, co-founder and Chief Revenue & Product Officer at DIRO.



FV Bank’s investment follows DIRO’s recent patent grant by the US patent office for its Decentralized Document And Entity Verification Engine. DIRO is the only platform provider to offer a robust, compliant solution on a global scale. The technology — which doesn’t rely on API integrations with third-party data sources — complies with strict data privacy laws, and is applicable to numerous sectors and verticals from financial services and taxation and insurance, to licensing and healthcare, among many others.



The patented technology reduces risk for companies and institutions resulting from impersonation and altered or fraudulent document submissions through providing blockchain-based provable, auditable, and reportable evidence of KYC and KYB due diligence and compliance.

DIRO’s inbuilt user consent and authentication protocols exclude screen scraping or downloading of documents which can then be vulnerable to alteration. Instead, DIRO captures and stores a one-time unique snapshot and hash, ensuring ethical data handling that is compliant across numerous jurisdictions including stringent data privacy legislation such as GDPR and the California Privacy Act.



About FV Bank



FV Bank International is redefining global digital banking by seamlessly integrating traditional banking services with digital asset management. Headquartered in Puerto Rico and licensed and regulated by the Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions (OCIF), FV Bank aims to support the growth and unique requirements of Fintech and blockchain companies including exchanges, OTC desks, Liquidity Providers and their clients with products ranging from traditional banking and payments services to digital asset custody and Visa card issuance. For more information, please visit: https://www.fvbank.us/



About DIRO



DIRO, headquartered in New York, is the first Open Banking platform to offer full global coverage. Its technology has won numerous awards, including Citibank’s Most Innovative Startup. DIRO participated in the UK’s FCA sandbox for KYC in 2019 and has been acknowledged by a number of regulators for its groundbreaking Bank Account Verification technology that helps to prevent money laundering and other financial crimes.

DIRO’s solution allows for instant bank account verification, bank statement verification, bank balances and transactional data, and proof of address via utility companies. Furthermore, its technology can verify individual and corporate identities via government web sources around the world. For more information visit us at https://diro.io/



FV Bank International Inc. Michele McDermott-Fox or David Lewis The Top Floor Public Relations michele -at- thetopflooragency.com or david (at) thetopflooragency.com DIRO — Internet Original Documents, Inc. Per Jirstrand, Chief Revenue & Product Officer per -at- diro.io