Polyolefin Market 2021: Key Trends, Development Strategies and Competitive Landscape 2027

Polyolefin Market Size – USD 180.0 Million in 2019, Growth - CAGR of 6.5%, Trends – Growing adoption of Metallocene-based polyolefin across various industries

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing industrialization with expansion in the packaging industry coupled with demand for environment friendly adhesives

The global Polyolefin Market will be worth USD 310.0 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Over the recent past, there has been an increase in usage of eco-friendly polyolefins that cause lower emissions along with a minimum environmental degradation. This is because of the rising awareness of the consumers regarding protection of the environment, a rise in efforts to curb plastic waste disposal, and strict government laws.

Major multinational organizations in the industry are dedicatedly improvising their portfolio of products to fulfill existing demand from various application sectors, like injection molding, and film and sheet, which are projected to drive business growth. Increasing rate of industrialization across major Asia Pacific nations has resulted in prominent growth of the plastics market.

The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Polyolefin market.

Competitor Analysis:

Key participants include DuPont, The Dow Chemical Company, Bayer AG, LyondellBasell Industries, and BASF SE among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

Dow Chemicals, a Michigan-based chemical corporation received the Edison award in April 2019 for its revolutionary discovery of polyolefin dispersion epoxy coating for Canvera metal. To minimize epoxy and bisphenol A, the coating improvises polyolefin dispersion.

Pressure is mounting on the medical business to reduce its use of single-use plastics. Presently, the business is dependent on significant usage of PVC, a plastic variant which is harmful to the environment. However, new analysis indicates that polyolefin-based plastics helps to cut back on energy usage as well as emissions through combustion.

Increasing investments have been witnessed by the residential sector in the recent past, which are followed by developments in the packaging market. These factors are likely to stimulate market growth over the coming years. If this continues, a steady rate of growth along with rise in sales of polyolefins can be predicted over the next few years. Competition is probably going to accentuate on a global scale in the polyolefins market within the next few years, as a result of implementation of stringent environmental norms. This is likely to make new opportunities for players within the market.

Regions like North America and Europe are the most stable market for polyolefins. These markets are relatively mature and are expected to witness stagnant growth. Asia Pacific on the other hand holds a lot of potential for growth in the coming years. China holds a significant share of the market within the region and India is anticipated to be the rapidly growing market.

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global Polyolefin market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.

The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Polyolefin Market on the technology, application and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Thermoplastic Olefin

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Film and Sheet

Injection Molding

Blow Molding

Profile Extrusion

Others

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides

