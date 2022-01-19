Metal Packaging Market Worth USD 168.45 Billion by 2027 Growing at 3.3% CAGR
Aluminum and steel are the two most significant sorts of metals, which are 100% recyclable and shield food from sullying.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing consumption of canned food and rising demand for packaged food is driving the demand for the metal packaging market.
The global Metal Packaging market is forecast to reach USD 168.45 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing health awareness among customers for sustainable metal packaging, coupled with the shielding and protection of the items from getting spoilt, with a demonstrated wellbeing and supportability, is driving the growth of the market. However, increasing environmental concerns about reusing metal materials and appropriation of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles are hampering the market's demand.
Rapid urbanization has changed the way of life of the individuals and, thus, has expanded the pervasiveness of rising selection of drums and barrels by different enterprises, for example, paints and coatings and compound ventures, augmenting the demand for the market product. However, increasing demand for plastic packaging within the food sector may hamper the growth of the market in the upcoming years.
The metal packaging market is segmented as below:
Ardagh Group, Tata Steel Packaging, Silgan Holdings, Amcor Ltd., Ball Corporation, Rexam Plc., Alcoa Inc., Toyo Seikan Kaisha Ltd., Emballator Metal Group, and CCL Industries Inc., among others.
Objectives of the study:
Our panel of expert analysts specializing in the value chain has conducted an exhaustive, industry-wide study to offer readers accurate insights into the future of the metal packaging market and give key market players authentic information derived via both primary and secondary sources of data collection. Additionally, the report also comprises of inputs from our consultants, which can help companies make the most of the available market opportunities. It also offers a detailed breakdown of the sales of metal packaging and the factors that could potentially influence the growth of the industry. The information provided in this report will be able to help readers capitalize on the available growth prospects.
Market Segmentation:
The report examines the Pharmaceutical Packaging market segmentation based on product types, applications, technology, end-users, and key regions in detail. It goes over the product form and application segment that are expected to dominate market revenue share during the forecast period in great detail.
Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Segmentation
By Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)
Plastics & Polymers
Paper & Paperboard, Glass
By Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)
Primary packaging
Secondary packaging
Tertiary packaging
Regional Outlook:
The Pharmaceutical Packaging market has been segmented into key global regions, with data on growth rates, market share, existing and emerging trends, output and consumption ratios, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and the presence of key players in each region. The report includes a country-by-country overview of the market to help readers better understand the geographic distribution and success of the Pharmaceutical Packaging market.
The global Pharmaceutical Packaging market is segmented into:
North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)
The European Union (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia and the Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
The continent of Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
Africa and the Middle East (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The report emphasizes the following key questions:
Q.1. What are the most lucrative and promising growth prospects for the market?
Q.2. Which sectors are expected to deliver a high growth rate and which industry aspects come into play in this advancement?
Q.3. Which geographies are estimated to exhibit the highest growth and the underlying causes?
Q.4. Which factors are impacting the future of the market and what are the driving factors?
Q.5. What are the hurdles and challenges curtailing the industry’s growth in the forecast period?
