26th Judicial District (Mecklenburg County) Announces a CODE GREEN – SEVERE Weather Alert for Court Operations on January 19, 2022

The Mecklenburg County Courts have declared a CODE GREEN – SEVERE WEATHER and will operate according to the 26th Judicial District Inclement Weather Policy. Due to inclement weather, all court sessions scheduled for WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 19, 2022, will be delayed until 11:00 AM. All matters scheduled before 10:30 AM (or during the first quad of a session) will be rescheduled. All matters scheduled after 10:30 AM (or during the second quad of a session) will begin at 11:00 AM.

The Clerk of Superior Court's Office will be open to the public beginning at 10:00 AM. The Clerk’s Office will have an alternate site for filings and payments only available at the Magistrate's Office located at 801 East Fourth Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28202 from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM. Clerk’s Office staff are expected to report on a one-hour delay.

All jurors scheduled to report for service at 8:30 AM on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, should report to the courthouse at 11:00 AM. All jurors scheduled to report for service in the afternoon on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 should check their reporting status as instructed on their summons.

Stay tuned to local news outlets for updates. You can also check our website at www.NCcourts.gov or call the Mecklenburg County Courthouse Emergency Information line at 704-686-0289.