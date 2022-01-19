Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,005 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,970 in the last 365 days.

26th Judicial District (Mecklenburg County) Announces a CODE GREEN – SEVERE Weather Alert for Court Operations on January 19, 2022

The Mecklenburg County Courts have declared a CODE GREEN – SEVERE WEATHER and will operate according to the 26th Judicial District Inclement Weather Policy. Due to inclement weather, all court sessions scheduled for WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 19, 2022, will be delayed until 11:00 AM. All matters scheduled before 10:30 AM (or during the first quad of a session) will be rescheduled. All matters scheduled after 10:30 AM (or during the second quad of a session) will begin at 11:00 AM.

The Clerk of Superior Court's Office will be open to the public beginning at 10:00 AM. The Clerk’s Office will have an alternate site for filings and payments only available at the Magistrate's Office located at 801 East Fourth Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28202 from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM. Clerk’s Office staff are expected to report on a one-hour delay.

All jurors scheduled to report for service at 8:30 AM on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, should report to the courthouse at 11:00 AM. All jurors scheduled to report for service in the afternoon on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 should check their reporting status as instructed on their summons.

Stay tuned to local news outlets for updates. You can also check our website at www.NCcourts.gov or call the Mecklenburg County Courthouse Emergency Information line at 704-686-0289.

You just read:

26th Judicial District (Mecklenburg County) Announces a CODE GREEN – SEVERE Weather Alert for Court Operations on January 19, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.