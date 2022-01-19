Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market to be Reach $221.0 Mn by 2030, Asia-Pacific Region to Grow at the Highest Rate

China is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.6% in the Asia-Pacific immunoprotein diagnostic testing market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, " Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market by Technology (Radioimmunoassay, Immunoturbidity Assay, Immunoprotein Electrophoresis, Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent assay and Others), Type (C-reactive Protein Diagnostic Test, Complement System Protein Diagnostic Test, Pre-albumin Diagnostic Test, Haptoglobin Diagnostic Test, Immunoglobulin Diagnostic Test, and Free Light Chain Diagnostic Test and Others), and Application (Autoimmune Disease Testing, Infectious Disease Testing, Allergy Testing, Endocrine Testing, Oncology Testing, and Toxicology Testing): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.The global immunoprotein diagnostic testing market was valued at $10,136.40 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $18,387.19 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/486 Rise in prevalence of cancer & cardiovascular diseases drive the growth of the immunoprotein diagnostic testing market. In addition, rise in healthcare expenditure and improvement in healthcare insurance scenario are expected to fuel the market growth during the study period. However, dearth of skilled healthcare professionals and lack of awareness among the population hamper the market growth.Immunoglobulin diagnostic tests segment to be lucrative through 2028Among types, the immunoglobulin diagnostic tests segment contributed the highest market share of 25% in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2028 due to the fact that immunoglobulin diagnostic tests are frequently used by healthcare professionals for diagnosing infectious or autoimmune disorders. The report also analyzes various types of tests such as C-reactive protein diagnostic tests, complement system protein diagnostic tests, prealbumin diagnostic tests, haptoglobin diagnostic tests, free light chain diagnostic tests, and others.The growth of the global immunoprotein diagnostic testing market is propelled by increase in incidence & prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, rise in geriatric population, and growth in demand for early diagnostic services. In addition, technological advancements in immunodiagnostic instruments and introduction of novel automated systems are all set to augment the growth of the immunoprotein diagnostic testing market during the forecast period.North America accounted for 40.56% of the share 2020 and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in incidence of diseases due to rise in geriatric population, well-established healthcare systems, and increase in awareness among the population towards timely diagnosis of diseases. In addition, higher adoption rate for technologically advanced devices is anticipated to provide new growth opportunities for the key players in the market. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.7% during the analysis period, owing to rise in healthcare expenditure, increase in per capita income, growth in demand for healthcare services from large pool of patient population, and improvement in healthcare infrastructure. The major players operating in the immunoprotein diagnostic testing market include Abbott Laboratories, Abcam PLC, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Diasorin, Enzo Life Sciences, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.Table of ContentCHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION1.1. Table of ContentCHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION1.2. KEY BENEFITS1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY1.4.1. Secondary research1.4.2. Primary research1.4.3. Analyst tools & modelsCHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVECHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE3.2. KEY FINDINGS3.2.1. Top investment pockets3.2.2. Top winning strategies3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING3.4. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS3.5.1. Drivers3.5.2. Restraints3.5.3. Opportunities…For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/486 