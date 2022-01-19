Education and Learning Analytics Market Worth $34.7 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

Education and Learning Analytics Market by Component, Deployment, Applications (Acquisition and Retention, Curriculum Development, Finance, Operations, Performance Management), User Group (Academic, Corporate) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

According to a new market research report titled " Education and Learning Analytics Market by Component, Deployment, Applications (Acquisition and Retention, Curriculum Development, Finance, Operations, Performance Management), User Group (Academic, Corporate) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by Meticulous Research®, the education and learning analytics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.8% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $34.7 billion by 2028.

The education and learning analytics has emerged as the most potent technologies over the past few years, that is transitioning the landscape of entire modern educational system. The learning analytics solutions provide efficient insights in real-time enabling users to make serious decisions for the betterment of their own. Besides, integration of newer technologies with analytics creates ample of opportunities for the users to drive innovative strategies to drive their businesses.

The education sector is leveraging data by inculcating learning analytics solutions and making decisions that enhances their productivity. Moreover, increase in adoption of modernized learning tools and platforms that are based on e-learning influence the institutions to incorporate learning analytics to efficiently manage, store, analyze and report insights derived from data generated.

The growth of the overall education and learning analytics market is primarily attributed to the rising need of analytics by institutions for making data driven decisions to improve education quality and extensive government initiatives that are encouraging use of technology in education sector. Also, advent of newer technologies namely machine learning and artificial intelligence in accordance with the education and learning analytics solutions are further offering opportunities for vendors providing learning analytics solutions. However, ignorance of institutes towards education analytics standards and data hygiene and reluctance in adoption of learning analytics due to data privacy and security issues are considered as challenges that are hindering the growth of this market.

Growing need for data-driven decisions to improve education quality

Modern education systems are gradually upscaling their reliance on e-learning tools and equipment for better outcomes. The proliferated adoption of e-learning tools led to generation of huge data concerning students’ performance, courses & activities, and instructors & faculties among others. Education and learning analytics can help institutions and corporate organizations to implement new avenues to engage current and prospective students. Furthermore, education and learning analytics also aids in making critical data-driven decision associated with factors such as increase student enrollment, improve student retention, achieve better completion rates and achieve optimum faculty productivity & research. Owing to aforementioned factors, education institutions as well as corporates are now acknowledging the potential of data analysis and are incorporating learning analytics solutions to improvise their education quality and training performance. According to a report published by Microsoft, almost 1.2 million students drop out of high school annually. Such huge number is grey area in the field of education and education learning analytics can help to counter such issues. For instance, the graduation rate of Tacoma Public School System in the U.S. drastically improved from 55% to 83% after incorporating Whole Child approach to education powered by predictive analytics. Such use cases clearly indicated that, educational institutes have now started to implement analytics to capitalizing the insights and benefits provided by the big data. This has been the biggest driving factor for the overall education and learning analytics market.

Education and Learning Analytics Market Overview

To provide efficient analysis, Meticulous Research® has segmented overall education and learning analytics market based on component (software, services (managed services, professional services (technical support and maintenance, consulting)), deployment mode (on-premise deployments, cloud-based deployments), application (people acquisition, curriculum development, operations management, finance management, performance management, others), user-group (academics (K-12, higher education institutions), corporates (large enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises)); and geography.

Based on component, the overall education and learning analytics market is majorly segmented into software, and services. In 2021, the software segment accounted for the largest share of the overall education and learning analytics market owing to the growing adoption of analytics software for people acquisition, operations management and performance management. The segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing dependence on cloud based solutions for security, reliability, and storage purpose.

Based on deployment mode, the education and learning analytics market is segmented into on-premise deployments, and cloud-based deployments. In 2020, the cloud segment accounted for the largest share of the overall education and learning analytics market owing to the rising data security and privacy concerns, enhanced scalability, accessibility and automated up gradations ensured by the cloud based analytics solutions. The segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing focus of vendors to offer cloud based solutions.

Based on application, the education and learning analytics market is segmented into people acquisition and retention, curriculum development, finance management, operations management and performance management. In 2021, the performance management segment accounted the largest share of the overall education and learning analytics market owing to several benefits provided by the single learning analytics solutions in terms of cost, speed, efficiency, accuracy, security and safety and storage capacity. However, the curriculum development segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising demand for data-driven approach for course management, learning and skills development, and rising competition among the students for sustainable future.

Based on the user group, the education and learning analytics market is segmented into academic and corporate segments. In 2021, the academic segment accounted for the largest share of the education and learning analytics market owing to increasing spending capacity of higher education institutions on data-driven solutions, and growing dependence of academic institutions on technology. The segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the successful results achieved by the higher education institutions after implementing learning analytics solutions in their education system, and rising demand for learning analytics solutions to improvise their operational and academic productivity.

Geographically, the global education and learning analytics market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of the global education and learning analytics market. The large share of this region is primarily attributed to the availability of the appropriate infrastrcture in the region, greater adoption of advanced technologies, growing sense of safety and security among consumers, growing need of energy efficient products and systems, innovation in the field of analytics, and presence of major players in this region. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period on account of factors such as to rapidly developing economies, presence of young and tech-savvy population in this region, rising disposable incomes, rapid infrastructure development, growing proliferation of cloud computing and smartphones, encouragement from government in development of sector, and growing sense of responsibility towards environment.

The key players operating in the global education and learning analytics market are MicroStrategy Incorporated (U.S.), TIBCO Software Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Alteryx, Inc. (U.S.), D2L Corporations (Canada), SAS Institute Ins. (U.S.), IBM Corporations (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), SABA Software (U.S.), SAP SE (U.S.), and Blackboard Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Scope of the Report

Education and Learning Analytics Market, by Component

Software

Services Managed Services Professional Services Technical Support and Maintenance Consulting



Education and Learning Analytics Market, by Deployment Mode

On-Premise Deployments

Cloud-based Deployments

Education and Learning Analytics Market, by Application

People Acquisition

Curriculum development

Operations management

Finance management

Performance management

Others

Education and Learning Analytics Market, by User-Group

Academics K-12 Higher Education Institutions

Corporates Large Enterprises Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



Education and Learning Analytics Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

