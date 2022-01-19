Food Cold Chain market size is projected to reach USD 526.00 billion in 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Incorporating and processing temperature-sensible goods with cold chain solutions has become a part of supply chain management

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increased loss of food, growing demand for perishable food items, increase in the growth of cold chain infrastructure are driving the demand for the market.

Food Cold Chain market size is projected to reach USD 526.00 billion in 2027, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The report is primarily targeted at the Food Cold Chain industry participants and stakeholders that can capitalize on the contents of this report and make informed business decisions during the forecast period.

Incorporating and processing temperature-sensible goods with cold chain solutions has become a part of supply chain management. Increased trade in perishable goods is expected to fuel demand over the forecast period for these solutions. Cold chain companies are gradually embracing renewable energy technologies like wind and solar to reduce overall operating costs.

The COVID-19 impact:

To a certain degree, the COVID-19 pandemic may threaten industry development. Main players in this field are cautious about the industry's prospects and seek to find innovative means of sustainability. The medical firm had an effect on the pandemic and several major factories had to avoid manufacturing and take on other operations. Thanks to regular lock-ups, services in different parts of the world are missing.

In the COVID-19, trade, exports and imports from elsewhere in Europe decreased significantly. The world's largest businesses continue to clean up their finances and retain cash reserves. People will surely lose their real disposable income, and farmers are trying to find new solutions to meet a considerably lower cost demand in the market.

The report elaborates on various national and international business development prospects and explains the competitive landscape of the global Food Cold Chain market.

The market size estimation and forecasts have been detailed in this report. The authors have studied the historical background of the Food Cold Chain market, keeping in mind the organic and inorganic growth prospects and threats for the market. Thus, the latest report offers precise estimates of the global market size for the forecast period.

Request a sample copy of this report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/24

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Connected goods allow companies to establish better consumer ties by differentiating products and going beyond market competition.

The market has gained popularity in developing countries due to a move from improved production to better transport and storage facilities.

The IoT technologies of key importance for the pharmaceutical industry include the control of the cold chain, intelligent packaging, product lifecycle administration, men and material and connected equipment.

The supply chain, allowed by RFID, provides improved productivity and has opened up new opportunities with visibility at product level.

Globalization and a growing number of counterfeit accidents in pharmaceuticals and food safety have prompted governments to implement production and supply regulations. The growing trend of online purchasing of food products and e-commerce in China are key drivers of demand.

Browse Detailed Analysis of this Research Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/food-cold-chain-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Food Cold Chain Market on the basis of Type, Packaging, Equipment, Application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Storage

Transportation

Monitoring components

Packaging Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Product

Materials

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Fruits & vegetables

Fruit pulp & concentrates

Dairy products

Fish, meat, and seafood

Processed food

Pharmaceuticals

Bakery & confectionary

Others

Equipment Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Storage equipment

Transportation equipment

Get Instant Discount on this Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/24

Major Companies Listed

Americold Logistics LLC

Burris Logistics Inc.

Agro Merchant Group

Cloverleaf Cold Storage

Lineage Logistics LLC

Henningsen Cold Storage Company

Nordic Logistics

Swire Group

Preferred Freezer

Wabash National

Geographical Backdrop:

In December 2017, the new extension to its Clearfield, Utah campus has been opened by Americold Logistics (UK). The new building expanded the temperature regulated storage space to approximately 9.5 million cubic feet. This expansion helped expand market share in the company's total temperature-controlled warehouse capacity in northerly Utah to more than 50%.

The global Food Cold Chain market has been categorized into several important geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In this section, authors of the report have studied the presence of the global Food Cold Chain market across major geographies. Moreover, the estimated market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other crucial elements of each regional segment have been detailed in the report.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/24

Thank you for reading our report. For further information regarding the report or to get a customized copy of it, please connect with us. We will make sure you receive a report perfectly tailored to your needs.