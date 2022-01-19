Indian Ed-Tech start-up SKYGOAL INC is providing a lucrative investment opportunity with a minimum investment of $100
An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.”VIJAYAWADA, AP, INDIA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The EdTech industry in India is predicted to grow to $30 billion in the next few years, thanks to rising smartphone usage and a shift to digital learning models. Despite the fact that the sector has already gained a lot of traction as a result of the Covid Pandemic-led lockout, the EdTech industry has grown at an exponential rate. Not to add, India had already surpassed China and the United States as one of the top three countries in the world for venture capital funding in the EdTech industry.
— Benjamin Franklin
The Ed Tech start-up Skygoal Innova Technologies has piqued the interest of investors all around the world as a result of its rapid expansion. Skygoal raised $52k USD from a pool of 36 investors in 2021 alone. Now, Skygoal is offering an exciting chance for anyone from any country to get involved in venture capital investing by participating in equity crowdfunding with a minimum investment of $100 and helping Skygoal expand. The funds will go into product development and the addition of new categories in order to improve learning outcomes. Skygoal has, without a doubt, made high-quality education more accessible to the general public.
Skygoal is a comprehensive search engine platform that allows students to learn more about schools and universities while also assisting them in applying for admission in less than three minutes. We also assist students in finding scholarships, Webinars with industry experts, reskilling and upskilling courses, and job/internship opportunities. It has been acknowledged by the Indian government as part of the Start-up India initiative (DPIIT). The company has registered in the United States and India and has worked with IBM as a worldwide career education partner and Python as an Institute partner.
The visionary pioneer Sai Krishna Musunuru 23 years old reached the pinnacle of his aspirations together with the co-founders Mrudula Mucherla and Srinagesh Kotipalli by focusing on the Edu-tech sector to deliver AI-enabled Edu-tech solutions to students with the proper information in terms of skills, career prospects, and academic support all under one roof. Many start-ups have benefited from Sai Krishna, the CEO of Skygoal Innova Technologies Pvt. Ltd., who has helped them with server management, logo creation, and e-commerce development. Their firm, Skygoal. Education, a one-stop AI Edutech platform has taken a stride forward in changing the way the world views technology in organizations.
Skygoal, in particular, has made the educational process more engaging, and hence more efficient and successful, and Ed Tech is seen as a promising area in its early stages. Skygoal's value appears to have increased as a result of crowd-funding, with Artificial Intelligence, automation, and digitalization altering standards. Skygoal may thus mix profit and purpose by investing in an Ed Tech start-up.
If you want to make money rather than lose it, you've come to the right place. You may invest in Skygoal Innova successfully through Wefunder.com, a FINERVA-approved USA-regulated crowdfunding platform. Skygoal has proved to be a worthy player in the ed Tech market over the last one year marking its presence in the USA along with India.
To invest in SKYGOAL INC visit https://wefunder.com/skygoaleducation
SRI NAGESH KOTIPALLI
SKYGOAL INC
+91 76589 19293
srinagesh@skygoalnext.com