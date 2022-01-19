Battery Materials Market is expected to reach USD 89.75 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Batteries are beneficial in observing and regulating the electrical energy with precision by aiding customers to decrease the cost incurred in energy consumptio

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Emergen Research, The Global Battery Materials Market is expected to reach USD 89.75 Billion by 2027. The report is primarily targeted at the Battery Materials industry participants and stakeholders that can capitalize on the contents of this report and make informed business decisions during the forecast period.

The battery materials market is experiencing a rapid growth rate attributable to the growing demand for lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries, among others in applications such as consumer electronics, automotive, and grid storage, among others.

The latest Battery Materials market intelligence report offers valuable insights into the prevailing growth opportunities for the global Battery Materials market and its intensely competitive scenario. The insightful data and information in the report have been gathered from a wide range of primary and secondary sources.

Batteries are beneficial in observing and regulating the electrical energy with precision by aiding customers to decrease the cost incurred in energy consumption and offer a power pack-up for critical loads. Energy storage systems find widespread usage in commercial and industrial applications.

The latest report marks profound changes in the global Battery Materials market that have followed the COVID-19 outbreak. The COVID-19 impact analysis in the report focuses on the current market scenario and its adverse economic situation.

Battery energy storage systems are deployed for storage of generated electrical power in power plants, mostly renewable power plants.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Key Insights

Chapter 4: Battery Materials Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5: Battery Materials Market By Battery Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

Geographical Backdrop:

The global Battery Materials market has been categorized into several important geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In this section, authors of the report have studied the presence of the global Battery Materials market across major geographies.

Moreover, the estimated market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other crucial elements of each regional segment have been detailed in the report.

Key Companies:

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Hitachi Chemicals

Umicore

POSCO

Mitsui Mining & Chemical Company

Johnson Matthey

Kureha Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

Toray

Dow Chemical

Some Key Highlights From the Report

By battery type, lead-acid battery, in terms of market size, held the largest market share in 2019. These batteries are used by several end-users owing to the offering of advantages, including better corrosion & gassing resistance, overcharging, and self-discharge protection, as well as cost and energy efficiency.

By material type, metal & metal oxides contributed to the largest battery materials market share in 2019 and are likely to grow at a rate of 8.1% in the forecast period. These materials are primarily used in the making of cathode and anode, both of which are required to possess good electrical conductivity, as well as oxidizing or reducing property, respectively.

By application, consumer electronics contributed to the largest market share in 2019. Growing demand for laptops, UPS, and smart devices, among other consumer electronics devices that require batteries for operation and or portability, is driving the demand for battery materials.

