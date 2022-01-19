Multiple Arrests Made in a Carrying a Pistol Without a License Offense: 1700 Block of N Street, Northwest
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce arrests have been made in reference to a Carrying a Pistol Without a License offense that occurred on Friday, January 14, 2022, in the 1700 block of N Street, Northwest.
At approximately 8:00 pm, members of the Second District Crime Suppression Team observed a group of individuals breaking into vehicles in the listed location. When officers approached, the individuals began to flee the scene on foot and in a vehicle. All of the suspects were apprehended. Two of the suspects were occupying a vehicle that had been previously reported stolen. Officers recovered a total of 8 firearms.
On Friday, January 14, 2022, the following people were arrested:
- 27 year-old Joseph Hall Jr, of Northeast, DC, 23 year-old Joseph Ford and 25 year-old Alton Pernell Jr, both of Southeast, DC, were charged with Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Unlawful Entry, Destruction of Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device.
- 21 year-old Jerome Harris, of Northwest, DC, was charged with Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Felon In Possession, Unlawful Entry, Destruction of Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device.
- 17 year-old juvenile male, of District Heights, MD, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, a 15 year-old juvenile male, and a 17 year-old juvenile male, both of Southeast, DC, were charged with Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Unlawful Entry, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Destruction of Property, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device.