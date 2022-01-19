Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market size is expected to reach USD 28.41 Billion by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Emergen Research, Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market size is expected to reach USD 28.41 Billion at a steady CAGR of 5.3% in 2028. Steady market revenue growth, driven by robust sales of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC), can be attributed to rising demand for lightweight building and construction materials. Use of autoclaved aerated concrete decreases building dead weight, thereby reducing structural costs for steel and cement by up to 27% and 20% respectively.

The Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Industry report assesses the market size, share, revenue, and sales and distribution in the historical years (2017-2018) to offer an accurate forecast estimation for the same during the period of 2020-2027. Furthermore, it studies the existing competitive landscape with a focus on leading companies and their expansion strategies to project their growth and expansion in the forecast period.

The report evaluates the key market influencing factors and considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the contributing elements. The market has been substantially affected by the pandemic, and changes can be seen in the market dynamics and demand trends. Financial difficulties brought by the pandemic have slowed down the progression of the businesses, and disruptions in the supply chains have been seen.

Rising focus on infrastructure development in developing countries is a significant factor driving autoclaved aerated concrete market growth. Autoclaved aerated concrete products are lightweight and provide improved workability and durability, along with superior thermal and acoustic insulation properties.

The study offers key insights into the strengths and weaknesses of the prominent players through an extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report also covers the segmentation of the market based on product types, application spectrum, and key regions.

The investigative study assesses the global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market with regards to market size, market share, and revenue. Furthermore, the report also assesses the market based on market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

The report offers an industry-wide and economy-wide analysis of the market along with supply and demand dynamics, sales, and production and manufacturing capacity. It also reviews the rate of production and consumption, sales network and distribution channel, pricing analysis, profit margins, cost and demand volatility, import/export, gross revenue, among others.

Autoclaved aerated concrete market in Asia Pacific registered the fastest revenue growth rate in 2020, attributed to rapid growth of the construction sector in developing countries such as India and China. Presence of leading market players in countries in the region is also causative of steady and rapid market revenue growth.

The global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Emergen Research has segmented the global autoclaved aerated concrete market on the basis of product type, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Cubic Meters; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Blocks

Cladding Panels

Beams & Lintels

Wall Panels

Roof Panels

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Cubic Meters; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Residential

Non-Residential

