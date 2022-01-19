China Antiscalant Market Anticipated to Expand at CAGR of USD 647.5 Million By 2028 Says Reports and Data
Reports And Data
China Antiscalant Market Size – USD 370.9 Million in 2020, Growth - CAGR of 7.27%, Trends – Rapid urbanization and Increase in Industrialization.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The China Antiscalant market is forecast to reach USD 647.5 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Scaling is one of the most commonly faced problems faced by water treated companies. Antiscalant, a specialty chemical, is used to overcome this issue. Antiscalant is used extensively in membrane treatments, pipeline transportation, desalination products and for water processing. The growing demand for antiscalants from end users such as Chemical, Power, and Water Treatment plants owing to its cost-effective and superior properties is driving the growth of the market.
China is the largest consumer and manufacturer of antiscalants owing to the utilization of product in the oil and gas industry. China has an untapped opportunity in coal gasification and power sector. Expansion of these sectors can push the growth of the China Antiscalant Market in the country. Growing industrialization in the city and rapid urbanization has led to an increased need for energy and cost-effective solutions for clean water supply. As antiscalants are a cost-effective solution for wastewater treatments, this demand will continue to rise in the coming years.
Request free Sample: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1279
Top Key Players:
Henan Yuguan Chemical Technology, Kemira, ZaozhungKerui Chemicals Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Shangdong Great Lake New Material Co. Ltd., Nalco Water, Avista Technologies, Clariant AG, The Dow Chemical Co. and Ashland Inc., among others.
Market Dynamics:
The materials and chemicals market revenue has expanded significantly over the years and is expected to register robust revenue growth over the forecast period. Technological advancements, rising investments in research and development activities, increasing demand for raw materials in various sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, food and beverage, pharmaceutical and biotechnology is boosting market growth. In addition, changes in consumer preference, rising disposable income especially in the developing economics, rising funds by several public and private organizations, and increasing demand for biodegradable products are factors boosting market growth.
Further key findings from the report suggest
-China is a growing economy with a manufacturing hub. Presence of a large number of suppliers and continuous R&D activities by the manufacturers will drive the China Antiscalant Market.
-Oil & Gas have a market share of 11% in the year 2020 and is forecasted to hold 12% of the market share in the year 2026 with an annual growth rate of 8.4% throughout the forecast period.
-Chemicals hold the largest market share of 16% in the year 2020 and are forecasted to hold 18% of the market share in the year 2026 with an annual growth rate of 8.8% throughout the forecast period.
-The focus of manufacturing units on water quality is projected to play a crucial role in the development of water treatment facilities. It eventually means a lesser carbon footprint, cost saving, and other better properties.
-Investment in the innovation of new products and technology for water treatment like oxidation ditch and sequencing batch reactors are among the major reasons for the growth of the China Antiscalant Market.
-Industrial Water Treatment segment holds a market share of 14% in the year 2020 and is forecasted to hold 15% of the market share in the year 2026 with an annual growth rate of 8.2% throughout the forecast period.
-Sulfonate is forecasted to hold the largest market share owing to the increasing need for desalination of seawater, mainly in gas facilities and offshore oil.
-Sulfonate hold the largest market share of 27% in the year 2020 and is forecasted to hold 28% of the market share in the year 2026 with an annual growth rate of 7.8% throughout the forecast period.
-The three primary methods for antiscalant utilization are threshold inhibition, crystal modification, and dispersion. It is also used in various application such as detergent & cleaning, sugar evaporators, digestate dewatering, scale prevention, cooling & heating, desalination & recycle, and others.
-Threshold Inhibition holds a market share of 35% in the year 2020 and is forecasted to generate a revenue of USD 190.3 Million in the year 2026 with an annual growth rate of 6.9% throughout the forecast period.
Download Summary Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/1279
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the China Antiscalant market on the basis of Type, Form, Product, Method, and End User:
Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
Organic
Inorganic
End User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
Oil and Gas
Industrial Water Treatment
Pulp and Paper
Geothermal
Mining
Coal Gasification
Desalination
Chemicals
Key objectives of the report:
Historical and forecast revenue of the key segments, products, applications and detailed analysis of the regions in the market
Production capacity, revenue, pricing structure, market share, and CAGR.
To offer insights about current market position, forecast estimation, competitive landscape and research and development activities
Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3760
Regional Analysis covers:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Thank you for reading our report. To gain more info on market or customization of the report, contact Reports and Data for an Analyst Brief. Our Report offer valuable and actionable insights to industries to help clients achieve business goals.
Explore Reports and Data's Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:
Phenylalanine Market Demands @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/phenylalanine-market
Cobalt Market Worth @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cobalt-market
Aluminum Pigments Market Growth @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/aluminum-pigments-market
About Us:
We are a boutique market intelligence and strategic consulting firm dedicated to make an meaningful impact on businesses across the globe. Our stellar estimation and forecasting models have earned recognition across majority of the business forum across the globe. Our services are arrayed over diverse sectors and industries looking to expand in alternative regions and products.
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+ + 12127101370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn