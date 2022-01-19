Ophthalmic Devices Market Top Players Business Value Stated US$ 66,719.3 million, at a CAGR of 4.2% By 2027: Says AMR

Increase in adoption of digital devices in health care sector and technological advancement in the ophthalmic devices drive the global ophthalmic devices market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, " Ophthalmic Devices Market by Product Function [Surgical Devices (Refractive Error Surgery Devices, Glaucoma Surgery Devices, Cataract Surgery Devices, and Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices) Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices (Refractors, Corneal Topography Systems, Retinal Ultrasound Systems, Fundus Camera, Ophthalmoscopes, OCT, Perimeters, Slit Lamps, and Tonometer), and Vision Care Devices (Contact Lenses and Spectacles)]: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.Increase in prevalence of eye-related diseases across the globe, rapid technological advancements in ophthalmic, high adoption of global devices, and rise in focus on customer training and education along with awareness have boosted the growth of the global ophthalmic devices market. However, low awareness about eye-related diseases and dearth of skilled professionals hamper the market growth. Increase in prevalence of eye-related diseases across the globe, rapid technological advancements in ophthalmic, high adoption of global devices, and rise in focus on customer training and education along with awareness have boosted the growth of the global ophthalmic devices market. However, low awareness about eye-related diseases and dearth of skilled professionals hamper the market growth. On the contrary, potential growth opportunities in developing countries for manufacturers of ophthalmic devices are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:
The lockdown in several countries resulted in the disruption of the supply chain and shortage of supplies.
As the government has imposed lockdown across various countries, ophthalmology surgeries have been postponed, as ophthalmologists are at high risk due to the proximity to patients while diagnosing.
As the majority of eye clinics were closed, patients used teleophthalmology services for urgent follow-up.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as
Abbott Laboratories
Novartis AG
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Essilor International S.A.
HAAG-Streit Holding AG
Johnson & Johnson
Nidek Co., Ltd.
Topcon Corporation
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.
Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG.

Key Findings Of The Study
By product function, the vision care devices segment dominated the market in 2019.
Depending on diagnostics devices, the optical coherence tomography systems dominated the market in 2019, and is expected to continue this trend during forecast period with a CAGR of 4.9%.
North America accounted for the largest share in 2019; however, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?
Q1. What is opthalmic devices?
Q2. What are opthalmic devices used for
Q3. Which is base year calculated in the ophthalmic devices market report?
Q4. What is the total market value of ophthalmic devices market report ?
Q5. What would be forecast period in the market report?
Q6. What is the market value of ophthalmic devices market in 2027?
Q7. What are the Key Industry Leaders opinion for the ophthalmic devices market? 