Supply Chain Control Tower Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028

Emergen Research

The global supply chain control tower market size reached USD 3.60 Billion in 2020.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Report Titled ‘Global Supply Chain Control Tower Market’, published by Emergen Research, is methodically curated by our team of analysts, keeping readers’ understanding in mind, and includes a wide-ranging database of industry distribution. The report commences with a quick but informative introduction of the market, where the global Keyword Market size is explained in detail before estimating its market scope and size. After this, the report discusses the scope and size estimation of the Keyword Market. This is followed by an overview of the market segmentation by type, application, and region. The drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats are listed for the Keyword global market, followed by industry news and policies.

The global supply chain control tower market size reached USD 3.60 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising need for improved collaborative information sharing tools and rising demand for better prescription and predictive decision support are some key factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. In addition, increasing demand for supply chain control towers for supply chain team collaboration will continue to boost revenue growth of the market...

Some major companies included in the global market report are SAP SE, Infor, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Kinaxis, Inc., o9 Solutions, Inc., Publicis Sapient, Elixia Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Blue Yonder Group, Inc., One Network Enterprises, Inc., and PandoCorp Private Limited.

Get a Free sample of the report : https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/869

Supply chain control towers provide various levels of collaboration across the supply chain team within the enterprise as well as external resources important to the business. AI-powered resolution rooms can assist in identifying the right professionals to bring along and in providing access to digital playbooks to make decisions quicker. The ability to facilitate cross-functional and cross-organizational collaboration considerably improves an organization's and particular professionals' ability to resolve and manage events and disruptions.

The analytical segment is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period. An analytical supply chain control tower can deliver useful insights using real-time analytics, and this can assist in the management and monitoring of decisions and execution across functions and enterprises in order to optimize the overall network. Increasing volume of data across supply chains and rising need for a uniform cost-saving solution are expected to increase demand for analytical supply chain control tower solutions.

The supply assurance segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period, owing to projected increase in demand for supply chain control tower to aid in ensuring supply availability, on-time delivery of supply, quality of products, quality of service provided by supplier, and supplier continuity.

Competitive Terrain:

The Supply Chain Control Tower Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length.

Emergen Research has segmented the global supply chain control tower market on the basis of control tower type, application, end-use, and region:

Control Tower Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Operational

Analytical

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Inventory Management

End to End Supply Chain Management

Supply Assurance

Fulfillment & Order Data Integration

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Retail

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial

Automotive

Manufacturing

Chemicals

Others

Regional Analysis of the Supply Chain Control Tower Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Request customization of the report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/869

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Supply Chain Control Tower market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Supply Chain Control Tower industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Supply Chain Control Tower market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Supply Chain Control Tower industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Overview of the Supply Chain Control Tower Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Supply Chain Control Tower industry

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Supply Chain Control Tower Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Supply Chain Control Tower Market Definition

1.2. Supply Chain Control Tower Market Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Supply Chain Control Tower Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Supply Chain Control Tower Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Supply Chain Control Tower Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Supply Chain Control Tower Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Supply Chain Control Tower Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing energy consumption and prices

4.2.2.2. Rising government policies regarding energy efficiency

4.2.2.3. Increasing smart grid services

4.2.3. Supply Chain Control Tower Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Highly competitive with presences of local & global players

4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Supply Chain Control Tower Market By Form Factor Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Supply Chain Control Tower Market By Input type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Supply Chain Control Tower Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Supply Chain Control Tower Market By End-use Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 9. Supply Chain Control Tower Market Regional Outlook

Continued…

Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/supply-chain-control-tower-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs