Agricultural Micronutrients Market Suppliers, Size Analysis To Reach USD 6.9 Billion By 2028

Agricultural Micronutrients Market Size – USD 3.7 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.6%, Market Trends –Growing awareness regarding food security

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Agricultural Micronutrients Market is expected to reach a value of USD 6.9 Billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 8.6%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Micronutrients including iron, copper, zinc, and boron are considered essential for plants growth. Micronutrient deficiency can result in numerous plant diseases, reducing quantity and quality of crops and yield. Growing preference for genetically modified seeds globally is a primary factor supporting revenue growth of the agricultural micronutrients market and the trend is expected to continue going forward.

Rising use of special chemical fertilizers is augmenting demand for micronutrients as it aids in protecting crops from UV radiation, insects, and parasites, and promotes increased yield. Demand for zinc is increasing across various regions, particularly countries in Asia Pacific. Due to zinc deficiency in soil, agricultural crop productivity and yield decreases over time. Therefore, growing number of companies are focusing on offering zinc as a major micronutrient for application in different types of soils to enhance agricultural crop production and yield. However, factors including broad irrigation facilities, rising use of chemical fertilizers, and mining of micronutrient reserves are leading to global shortage of micronutrients, which could hamper market growth to some extent in the long run.

Key companies profiled in the report:

AkzoNobel (Netherlands),

BASF SE (Germany),

Nutrien, Ltd. (Canada),

The Mosaic Company (US),

Yara International ASA (Norway),

Valagro (Italy),

and Compass minerals international (US).

Some key findings in the report:

Zinc biofortification is considered an appropriate solution for addressing deficiencies, especially in human health. Rising demand for zinc biofortification is a primary factor driving revenue growth of this segment, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the largest revenue share in the industry during the forecast period. Revenue growth of the market in the region is attributed to increasing crop cultivation, rising interest of consumers in high quality and healthy food, and growing awareness regarding benefits and advantages of agricultural micronutrients among farmers in emerging economies, including India and China.

The chemicals and materials industry has witnessed significant revenue growth over the recent past owing to increasing demand for chemicals, raw materials, consumer products such as perfumes, soaps, and detergents, and plastics from various end-use industries. Chemicals and materials are widely used in various consumer goods and different sectors such as agriculture, construction, and petroleum refining, among others. Polymers occupy the largest revenue share of the global chemicals industry owing to increasing demand from packaging industry, construction markers, and home furnishing, among others. Increasing availability of raw materials at affordable costs, lower labor and energy costs, and rapid economic growth in developing regions is a key factors boosting revenue growth of the chemicals and materials industry and the trend is expected to continue going ahead.

The report further offers an in-depth analysis of key regions in the market along with the analysis of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins. It also studies the presence of key players in each region along with macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework, and investment and funding opportunities in each major region.

Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market Product Segmentation:

Zinc

Boron

Iron

Manganese

Molybdenum

Others (Chlorine and Nickel)

Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market Application Outlook:

Soil

Foliar

Fertigation

Others (Seed treatment, trunk injection, and implantation)

Regions covered in the report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

