Hadoop and Big Data Analytics Market Size, Share, Opportunities, Future Trends, Top Key Players by 2027 | SAP, IBM

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Executive Summary:

New Research Study "Hadoop and Big Data Analytics Market," a new report from Coherent Market Insights, evaluates the competitive landscape and predicts for future growth. The Edge Computing market study for the 2022–2027

Market Overview -

Hadoop is best suited for large businesses dealing with gigabytes of data on a regular basis. Hadoop is intended for Map-Reduce activities, which is a database management framework. Big Data Analytics is the process of analyzing large data sets obtained through Hadoop. It has a large storage capacity of terabytes of data, making it perfect for scientific study. Hadoop's main advantage is that it is highly scalable, allowing it to be used for big applications without putting undue strain on servers and nodes. Hadoop and Big Data analytics are gaining traction as solutions for a variety of industries, including telecommunications, transportation, and supply chain management. As a result, Hadoop is the best option.

This comprehensive Hadoop and Big Data Analytics Market research report includes a brief on these trends, size, share that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR, Application and key drivers.

Top Growing Companies -

Major players operating in the global Hadoop and Big Data Analytics market include -

· Microsoft Corporation

· Amazon Web Services (AWS)

· IBM Corporation

· Teradata Corporation

· Tableau Software Inc.

· Cloudera Inc.

· Pentaho Corporation

· Marklogic Corporation

· SAP SE

· Pivotal Software Inc.

Trend and Driver -

The expansion of the Hadoop and big data analytics industry is primarily fueled by the increasing usage of information technology for better banking. Furthermore, with the advent of internet transactions, such technologies for Real-time Gross Settlement Systems (RTGS), National Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT), and Electronic Clearing Service are becoming more widely adopted (ECS). Consumers spent $861.12 billion online with US retailers in 2020, according to Digital Commerce 360, jumping 44.0 percent year over year.

Expanding e-commerce industry due to the increasing penetration of the internet is boosting growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing number of cyber frauds is also fostering growth of the market. According to the Aite Group, 47 percent of Americans experienced financial identity theft in 2020. The group’s report, U.S. Identity Theft: The Stark Reality, found that losses from identity theft cases cost $502.5 billion in 2019 and increased 42 percent to $712.4 billion in 2020.

Market Segmentation -

On the basis of solution, the hadoop and big data analytics market is segmented into:

· Packaged Software

· Management Software

· Application Software

· Performance Monitoring Software

On the basis of service, the hadoop and big data analytics market is segmented into:

· Consulting & Development Services

· Training & Support Services

· Admin & Managed Services

On the basis of end-user industry, the hadoop and big data analytics market is segmented into:

· Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI)

· Government & Defense

· Healthcare & Life Sciences

· Retail & Consumer Goods

· Media & Entertainment

· Energy & Utility

· Transportation & SCM

· IT & Telecommunication

· Others (Academic & Research, Manufacturing )

Regional Classification -

The Hadoop and Big Data Analytics market study provides insight into market analyses and forecasts on a regional and global scale. The paper delves deep into the numerous growth possibilities and recent trends across five regions: Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). An in-depth analysis of the current trends, forecasts, and various prospects that are anticipated to favourably impact the market in the long run was conducted across all regions. The report also includes the most up-to-date data on technological advancements and growth possibilities in the context of the regional scene.

Key Benefits of Stakeholders -

· The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications, and manufacturing technology.

· The study provides an in-depth Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

· The Hadoop and Big Data Analytics market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

· The current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

· An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the U.S. augmented and virtual reality market trends.

· Information about key drivers' restraints and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size are provided in the report.

· Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

Method of Research -

The study presents firsthand information gathered by key stakeholders through quantitative and qualitative analysis based on the Porter's Five Force Model's criteria. It clarifies macroeconomic information, parent market trends, and growth drivers. To gain a deeper grasp of the market, we conducted primary research (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) as well as secondary research (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports). The report's data has gone through a multi-step verification process to ensure its validity as well as the quality of the information it contains. For assuring the reliability of valuations and market segments, bottom-up and top-down methodologies are also applied.

