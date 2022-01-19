2D Chromatography Market size is expected to reach USD 60 Million in 2028, Claims Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

2D chromatography is used to isolate, identify, and quantify various components of a complex mixture.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2D Chromatography Market size is expected to reach USD 60 Million in 2028 at a steady CAGR by 2028. Rising concerns regarding food safety and sanitation is a major factor boosting revenue growth of the global 2D chromatography market

2D chromatography is used to isolate, identify, and quantify various components of a complex mixture. In this method, two chromatographic columns are connected in a proper sequence and the separation procedure is done by flowing the mixture from first column to the second.

The Global 2D Chromatography Industry report assesses the market size, share, revenue, and sales and distribution in the historical years (2017-2018) to offer an accurate forecast estimation for the same during the period of 2020-2027. Furthermore, it studies the existing competitive landscape with a focus on leading companies and their expansion strategies to project their growth and expansion in the forecast period.

The report evaluates the key market influencing factors and considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the contributing elements. The market has been substantially affected by the pandemic, and changes can be seen in the market dynamics and demand trends. Financial difficulties brought by the pandemic have slowed down the progression of the businesses, and disruptions in the supply chains have been seen.

The study offers key insights into the strengths and weaknesses of the prominent players through an extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report also covers the segmentation of the market based on product types, application spectrum, and key regions.

A chromatographic system contains flow controller, sample injector, columns, column oven, compound detector and a computer screen for data acquisition, and analysis. There are mainly two categories of two-dimensional separation, gas chromatography and liquid chromatography.

The broad application areas of 2D chromatography are drug development, environmental analysis, forensic science drug abuse testing, and others. Growing concerns about food safety and rising numbers of biopharmaceutical companies in developing economies are expected to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increasing number of biotech companies and steady investment in R&D activities in pharmaceutical industry are key factors propelling revenue growth of the market in this region.

The global 2D Chromatography market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global 2D Chromatography market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

The report offers an industry-wide and economy-wide analysis of the market along with supply and demand dynamics, sales, and production and manufacturing capacity. It also reviews the rate of production and consumption, sales network and distribution channel, pricing analysis, profit margins, cost and demand volatility, import/export, gross revenue, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global 2D chromatography market based on product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

2D Gas Chromatography

2D Liquid Chromatography

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Life Science Research

Food and Beverage Testing

Environmental Analysis

Petrochemical and Natural Gas Analysis

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Sector

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Cancer Research Laboratories

Agriculture and Food Industries

Specialty Clinics

Others

