Human Microbiome Market was valued at US$ 91,075.4 Mn in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 18.9% by 2028

Human Microbiome

The human microbiota (the various microbial communities constantly living in the body) is now one of the largest researched areas in clinical biology.

Market Overview:

The human microbiota (the various microbial communities constantly living in the body) is now one of the largest researched areas in clinical biology. There are many interesting areas of study in this field, all of which have great importance to helping us understand and ultimately control some of the common diseases that plague our society today such as diabetes, obesity, heart disease, and more. The human intestinal tract is home to several hundred thousand microbial species. Together these bacteria form a community that is tightly connected to the immune system of the body and very closely associates with the DNA of each patient. The study of the human microbiota aid in the prevention of Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis condition.

Competitive Landscape:

Enterome SA, Igen Biolab Group, Evelo Biosciences Inc., Embion Technologies S.A, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Gnubiotics Sciences, 4D Pharma Plc., YSOPIA Bioscience, Second Genome Therapeutics, Osel Inc., OxThera AB, ViThera Pharmaceuticals Inc., Immuron Ltd., AOBiome, Rebiotix Inc., Seres Therapeutics, Inc., Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Assembly Biosciences, Inc., and Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.

Market Drivers:

Growing research & development activities by key players in order to get a better understanding of microbes on human health is augmenting growth of the Human Microbiome Market. For instance, in November 2019, Nestlé has entered into a partnership with the University of California San Diego Center for Microbiome Innovation (CMI) to increase the understanding of the microbiome's impact on human health and to accelerate the development of innovative nutritional solutions.

The increasing focus of key manufacturers to launch new and innovative medical food products is uplifting growth of the market. For instance, in June 2019, Shoreline Biome, a microbiome research company that develops tools for characterizing microbiome populations down to the strain level, has launched the first end-to-end sample prep kit on the market at the upcoming ASM Microbe 2019 event.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The market of human microbiome market was negatively impacted during the spread of COVID-19 infections. It has severely affected the entire supply chain of the medical food industry due to social distancing norms and lockdown. However, later on, the market has seen positive growth as COVID-19 directly affects the immune system and the use of probiotics improves immunity. This has defiantly raised the demand for probiotics during COVID-19 times.

Key Takeaway:

North America is expected to gain significant growth over the forecast period and this is attributed to the high prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease in the region. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s, Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) in the United States. About 1 percent of the U.S., or 3 million people, live with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). People are most often diagnosed with Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis between ages 15 and 30

The human microbiome market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 18.9 % over the forecast period, owing to the growing adoption of growth strategies such as mergers &acquasition among key players. For instance, in December 2020, Novozymes has acquired Microbiome Labs. Based in Illinois, US. Microbiome Labs offers a comprehensive portfolio of proprietary probiotic and microbiome solutions and is a vital player in the consumer health industry.

