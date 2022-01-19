The Electronic Aspirin Market Is Driven by the Increasing Prevalence of Headache | Autonomic Technologies, Inc
Frequent headaches in the changing lifestyle are a very common condition. Stress related to work has increased significantly in recent times.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electronic Aspirin Market Research focuses on the key trends prevailing in the Electronic Aspirin Industry sector. The existing Industry scenario has been studied and future projections with respect to the sector have also been investigated. Market study report comprises evaluation of numerous influential factors including industry overview in terms of historic and present situation, key manufacturers, product/service application and types, key regions and marketplaces, forecast estimation for global market share, revenue and CAGR.
Electronics aspirin refers to a medical technology driven by and for patients to relieve pain, e.g., migraines, cluster headaches, and other types of head and facial pain, which traditional aspirin cannot cure. Electronics aspirin is available only with a prescription; it is a relatively new technology that has made its way into the world of pain management. Easing the use of oral acetaminophen, an anti-inflammatory medication, for the treatment of pain, particularly severe headaches, may prove to be very beneficial to people suffering from migraines. Thus, with the increasing prevalence of headache, the demand for electronic aspirin is also increasing, driving the growth of the electronic aspirin market.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), worldwide, the prevalence among adults of current headache disorder (symptomatic) is about 50%. Migraine affects nearly 15% of the population or about one billion people worldwide. The prevalence of migraine is highest in North America, followed by South and Central America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. Around 3000 migraine attacks per million persons worldwide occur every day. This in turn is expected to augment the growth of the electronic aspirin market in these aforementioned regions.
As the use of Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs for such conditions have shown to result in gastrointestinal or cardiac problems, this new technology, called electronic aspirin prolongs the lives of patients while reducing the complications. Electronic aspirin blocks the SPG signals at the first sign of a headache. Thus, there is an increasing demand for electronic aspirin around the world, driving the growth of the electronic aspirin market. Electronic aspirin requires a minimally-invasive surgery to implant the ATI neurostimulator permanently in the upper gum, above the second molar. It is placed on the side where the pain most frequently occurs.
Furthermore, electronic aspirin is a preferred option for migraine patients, as well as for those who get frequent headaches. It is believed to work by preventing the release of chemicals in the brain that stimulates the release of neurochemicals and hormones that signal pain. This new technology also seems to relieve the headache pain associated with migraine. It has been found that a variety of different pain-relieving medications affect people differently. One drawback of using electronic aspirin for the treatment of headache is the lack of therapeutic benefit for individuals using only minor head trauma, such as a simple bump on the head. This in turn is expected to restrain the growth of the electronic aspirin market.
The following are the study objectives for this report:
‣ SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. ‣By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.
‣Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.
‣Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.
‣By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.
‣Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.
‣Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.
‣To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.
