Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market Opportunities and Drivers Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis Forecast 2028

Nuclear medicine equipment are used to diagnose and treat various diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, neurological diseases, for drug development

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market by Product Type (SPECT and PET), Application (Neurology, Oncology, Cardiology, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Imaging Centers, and Academic & Research Institutes) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Radionuclides are cleaned and compounded like other drugs to form radiopharmaceuticals. Nuclear medicine imaging offers information at the molecular and cellular level in the body with the help of uptake of radiotracers by the tissues.

Nuclear medicine equipment including PET/CT and SPECT scans are utilized for collect radiation from small radioisotopes that reside into the body. This equipment thus helps in carrying out diagnosis of diseases and analyze the treatment response to the patient. The crucial factors driving the growth of the market include advent of advanced equipment, surge in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and cancer, increase in investment in modernization of diagnostic imaging centers, and radiotracers developments.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Key players profiled in this report are General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Digirad Corporation, Mediso Medical Imaging Systems, Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Bozlu Holding, Neusoft Corporation, Compañía Mexicana de Radiología CGR, S.A de C.V., and SurgicEye GmbH. Other players operating in this market include CMR Naviscan Corporation, DDD-Diagnostic A/S, Positron Corporation, and TeraRecon, Inc.

The oncology segment is anticipated to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period, owing to the surge in incidence of cancer and rise in awareness regarding early diagnosis. However, the neurology segment is expected to register the highest growth rate as this equipment can be utilized for diagnosis and assessment of the treatment response to different neurological disorders including Alzheimer’s disease, vascular dementia, brain death/injury, stroke & transient ischemic attack, and others.

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry:

