Advanced Ceramics Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

The global advanced ceramics market size reached USD 9.91 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.7%

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Advanced Ceramics Market research report by Emergen Research offers strategic insights into the Advanced Ceramics business sphere and in-depth analysis of the industrial chain analysis, value chain analysis, upstream raw materials, investment strategies, regional expansions, and competitive landscape. For stakeholders, field marketing executives and product owners planning to maintain a competitive edge the market assessment report brings to light essential impression about the growth rate, share and size of the industry during the estimated period. Deep dive into an array of elements including but not limited to the value proposition, product positioning, and targeting and industry segmentation have been described through resources such as charts, tables, and info graphics.

The global advanced ceramics market size reached USD 9.91 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.7%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Major factors driving market revenue growth include rising demand for advanced ceramic for high-performance characteristics, as well as increased use of advanced ceramic in the defense industry. Increasing advancements in nanotechnology are expected to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead. The need for lighter armor material and engine parts, wherein lower weight of composite materials is essential, is increasing rapidly. Various businesses are looking to develop more fuel-efficient aircraft.

Some major companies in the market include CeramTec GmbH, 3M Company, CoorsTek, Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials plc, Kyocera Corporation, Saint-Gobain Ceramics & Plastics, Inc., Ceradyne, Inc., Ortech, Inc., COI Ceramics, Inc., and Materion Corp.

Zirconate segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Zirconate is a key material because it has dielectric and ferroelectric characteristics, and increasing demand for zirconate in the electronics sector has been increasing steadily. Additionally, its capacity to withstand tensile strain as well as high electrical power makes it suitable for use in actuators, ultrasonic transducers, FRAM chips, and capacitors.

Catalyst support segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Advanced ceramics are utilized in this application because these resist corrosion in harsh chemical conditions, help decrease particle pollution, and have excellent purity properties. These also provide advantages like perfect dimensional tolerance and virtually eliminating hot spots.

The danger is mostly caused by a lack of customer awareness and trust in ceramic materials. Advanced ceramics are commonly considered good materials for high-end applications in the aerospace and defense sectors, but their use in low-cost applications, including component production in the electronics industry, is still being explored. Because of the high cost of such ceramics, many are unsuitable for these low-cost applications.

Emergen Research has segmented the global advanced ceramics on the basis of product, material, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Ceramic Coatings

Monolithic

Ceramic Matrix Composites

Ceramic Filters

Others

Material Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Ferrite

Titanate

Alumina

Zirconate

Silicon Nitride

Silicon Carbide

Aluminum Nitride

Application Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Catalyst Support

Engine Parts

Bio Ceramics

Electrical Equipment

Wear Parts

Electronic Devices

Filters

Others

End-use Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Transportation

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Machinery

Medical

Environmental

Defense & Security

Chemical

Others

Each section of the report reveals critical information about the global Advanced Ceramics market that could be used to ensure strong growth in the coming years. Our unique blend of primary and secondary research techniques helped us to recognize hidden business opportunities available in the global Advanced Ceramics market, besides collecting significant insights of market participants and obtaining precise market data. It includes several research studies such as manufacturing cost analysis, absolute dollar opportunity, pricing analysis, company profiling, production and consumption analysis, and market dynamics.

Radical Highlights of the Advanced Ceramics Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Advanced Ceramics market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Advanced Ceramics market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:

Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2020-2027

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Advanced Ceramics Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Advanced Ceramics Market Definition

1.2. Advanced Ceramics Market Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Advanced Ceramics Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Advanced Ceramics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Advanced Ceramics Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Advanced Ceramics Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Advanced Ceramics Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing energy consumption and prices

4.2.2.2. Rising government policies regarding energy efficiency

4.2.2.3. Increasing smart grid services

4.2.3. Advanced Ceramics Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Highly competitive with presences of local & global players

4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Advanced Ceramics Market By Form Factor Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Advanced Ceramics Market By Input type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Advanced Ceramics Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Advanced Ceramics Market By End-use Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 9. Advanced Ceramics Market Regional Outlook

Continued…

