Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market provides an in-depth insight of Sales and Trends Forecast to 2028

Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market

Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) is malignant form of cancer arising within the lungs.

Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Research focuses on the key trends prevailing in the Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Industry sector. The existing Industry scenario has been studied and future projections with respect to the sector have also been investigated. Market study report comprises evaluation of numerous influential factors including industry overview in terms of historic and present situation, key manufacturers, product/service application and types, key regions and marketplaces, forecast estimation for global market share, revenue and CAGR.

High prevalence of cancer is expected to propel growth of the small cell lung cancer therapeutics market. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, in 2019, there will be an estimated 1,762,450 new cancer cases diagnosed and 606,880 cancer deaths in the U.S. Moreover, approval and launch of new products is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, in February 2021, the FDA approved trilaciclib (Cosela) to reduce the frequency of chemotherapy-induced bone marrow suppression in adults receiving certain types of chemotherapy for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer.

R&D small cell lung cancer is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the small cell lung cancer therapeutics market. For instance, in January 2021, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage drug discovery company, announced an agreement on a Phase 1b clinical trial with City of Hope, a cancer research and treatment center, which assesses the combination of Lixte’s first-in-class protein phosphatase inhibitor in the treatment of extensive stage-disease small cell lung cancer.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the small cell lung cancer therapeutics market, owing to R&D of new products in the region. For instance, in January 2021, Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences Co., Ltd., a China-based pharmaceuticals company, submitted its pivotal phase III clinical trial application of national class I innovative drug Chiauranib to NMPA, for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

North America is also expected to witness significant growth in the small cell lung cancer therapeutics market, owing to R&D of new products in the region. For instance, in January 2021, Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, announced that the first patient has been dosed with HPN328, a delta like ligand 3- (DLL3) targeting TriTAC, in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as an investigational treatment of small cell lung cancer.

Competitive Analysis

Major players operating the small cell lung cancer therapeutics market include, Bristol-Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, Menarini, Sanofi, G1 Therapeutics Inc., and ZIOPHARM Oncology.

Major players operating the small cell lung cancer therapeutics market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in August 2020, G1 Therapeutics Inc. received the U.S. FDA’s priority review designation to a new drug application (NDA) for trilaciclib for the treatment of patients with small cell lung cancer (SCLC) who are being treated with chemotherapy.

Do You Have Specific Requirement? Ask To Our Experts:

