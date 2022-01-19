Plant-based Protein Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research

The global Plant-based Protein Market will be worth USD 16.63 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Plant-based Protein Market will be worth USD 16.63 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of plant-based protein market can be attributed to the increasing awareness among the health-conscious population and their changing dietary patterns. The growing demand for Protein supplements among consumers to improve their health and wellness is expected to drive the growth of plant-based protein products. The sedentary lifestyle of the growing population has resulted in the prevalence of lifestyle-related chronic diseases, which has increased their need to consume plant-based protein products.

Advancements in biotechnology and microbiology research activities are expected to fuel the development of the plant-based protein market over the forecast period. Increasing innovations and the launch of newly enhanced products by the emerging and key players in the plant-based protein market are augmenting the market growth at the global level. The rising lactose intolerance among the growing population is also contributing to the growth of the plant-based protein market over the forecast period. The growing trend of Plant-based milk with extra protein is boosting the development of the industry.

Key participants include CARGILL, ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND (ADM), DuPont, ROQUETTE FRÈRES, GLANBIA, WILMAR INTERNATIONAL, DSM, KERRY GROUP, EMSLAND GROUP, and INGREDION, among others.

In February 2019, Watson, a non-dairy ingredient solutions business headquartered in the U.S., was acquired by Glanbia PLC. Watson is a manufacturer and supplier of high-quality custom nutrient premix, food and beverage, bakery ingredient, personal care and supplement industries, and edible film and material conditioning solutions.

The dry form segment held the largest market share of 59.6% in 2019. Increasing demand for protein concentrates has resulted in the growing utilization of the dry form of processing of protein for the production of the concentrates.The increasing awareness among the health-conscious population and the changing dietary preferences of the consumers are driving the demand of the plant-based protein market.

A novel research report on global Plant-based Protein has been recently published by Emergen Research to offer a comprehensive overview of the industry with latest and emerging market trends between 2021 and 2028. The report offers a detailed overview of the market with precise information about product type, application, market size, revenue share, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The report also assesses market trends that can have favorable impact on the market in the coming years along with detailed examination of various market segments on global and regional levels.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

This report is the latest document encompassing the massive changes that took place in the Plant-based Protein market following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has drastically affected the global economic landscape, thereby disrupting the operating mechanism of the Plant-based Protein market. The severe global crisis has prompted organizations to efficiently respond to the rapidly shifting business environment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Plant-based Protein Market on the basis of Type, Form, Application, Source, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Protein Concentrates

Protein Isolates

Textured Protein

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Liquid

Dry

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Food Ingredients

Animal Feed

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pea

Soy

Wheat

Others (Rice, Potato, Canola, and Oats)

The report objectives are:

To evaluate Plant-based Protein status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players.

To present the Global Plant-based Protein development in the different regions of the world.

To strategically study and segment the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe, and forecast the market by product type, market, and key regions.

Regional Overview:

The global Plant-based Protein market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Plant-based Protein market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Plant-based Protein market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Plant-based Protein market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Plant-based Protein Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Plant-based Protein Market Definition

1.2. Plant-based Protein Market Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Plant-based Protein Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Plant-based Protein Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Plant-based Protein Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Plant-based Protein Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Plant-based Protein Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing energy consumption and prices

4.2.2.2. Rising government policies regarding energy efficiency

4.2.2.3. Increasing smart grid services

4.2.3. Plant-based Protein Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Highly competitive with presences of local & global players

4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Plant-based Protein Market By Form Factor Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Plant-based Protein Market By Input type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Plant-based Protein Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Plant-based Protein Market By End-use Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 9. Plant-based Protein Market Regional Outlook

Continued…

