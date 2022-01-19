Cloud Object Storage Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2028

Emergen Research

The global cloud object storage market size is expected to reach USD 13.65 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Cloud Object Storage Market Research Report published by emergen research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Cloud Object Storage industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Cloud Object Storage market along with crucial statistical data about the Cloud Object Storage market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Factors such as increasing demand for fast transfer of data, data recovery, and data availability with no downtime, and data security threats are driving market revenue growth.

Key players in the cloud object storage market are Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Hitachi Data System, Google LLC, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Datadirect Networks, and Dell EMC.

Rapid rise in adoption technologies such as deep learning, Internet of Things, data analytics, cloud computing are driving demand for cloud object storage solutions across various verticals worldwide. Social media platforms are expected to register a high growth rate over the forecast period. The media industry faces challenges related to storing, managing, accessing, and facilitating collaboration for vast volumes of data. Interactive television, multiscreen formats, virtual reality, 4K, and 8K video requires large storage capacity, which traditional storage fails to provide. Cloud object storage provides limitless capacity for information storage, real-time video access, eliminates cost, thus allowing video producers to generate more content more frequently.

In December 2020, Dell launched its first all-flash object storage appliance EXF900 array for AI and cloud native use. The EXF900 uses NVMe SSDs and a PowerEdge Server to deliver highest performance. The API- driven cloud-native architectures- when combined with high performance all- flash media can support the most data hungry workloads.

In July 2020, Hitachi Vantara collaborated with WekaIO to increase object storage performance and flexibility. The objective of this OEM relationship is to build a joint relationship to deliver unstructured data to clients and help them to manage the unstructured data and make it easier for them to leverage that data for decision making and business analytics.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Cloud Object Storage market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Cloud Object Storage market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Cloud Object Storage market.

Emergen Research has segmented the cloud object storage market based on deployment, enterprise-size, end-use, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue ,USD Billion; 2018-2028)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Social Media Platforms

IT & Telecommunication

BFSI

Others

The current COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have an effect on the growth of the Cloud Object Storage industry majorly attributable to the movement restrictions and impact on the supply and demand due to the lockdowns. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several sectors of the global market, and the Cloud Object Storage sector is expected to feel the impact of the pandemic. The economic slowdown and dynamic changes in the demands will further affect the growth of the industry. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Cloud Object Storage industry.

The report further studies the latest technological and product developments of the regions and offers key insights into current and emerging trends. It also studies investment opportunities, consumption and production patterns, supply and demand, consumer demand and behavior, economic growth, macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework, government support, and presence of key players in each region. The key regions list comprises of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa along with their market size, market share, and revenue CAGR with key factors influencing the market growth.

