Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Worth $19.9 billion by 2027 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market by Product Offering, Application (Predictive Merchandizing, Programmatic Advertising), Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), and Geography — Global Forecast to 2027”, published by Meticulous Research®, the Artificial Intelligence in retail market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 34.4% from 2020 to 2027 to reach$19.9 billion by 2027.

The growing number of millennials with their inclination towards digital-first approaches is putting organizations under constant pressure to innovate; thus, making artificial intelligence a top priority for retail businesses. Implementation of artificial intelligence in retail industry is completely transforming the traditional retail experience and taking it to the next level with automation, personalization, and increased productivity of retail operations. Artificial intelligence in retail can be defined as the process of gathering and analyzing massive amounts of data that help companies to create personalized shopping experiences for customers via recommendation engines, highly structured web shops, intelligent in-store bots and chatbots. These solutions also assist retailers in supply chain optimization, price optimization, and market forecasting, among others.

The growth of the overall AI market in retail is primarily attributed to the growing awareness about AI and big data & analytics, adoption of multichannel or omni-channel retailing strategy, need to enhance the end-user experience and improve productivity. In addition, increased adoption of AI-powered voice-enabled devices and growing number of smartphones are further contributing to the market growth. Rising focus on blockchain and adaptation of 5G technology in retail industry are the new trends in the market. However, high cost of procurement and lack of infrastructure may hinder the market growth. Moreover, concerns over privacy and identity of individuals, and lack of awareness about AI technology, is considered a challenging factor affecting the market's growth.

Growing awareness about AI and big data & analytics to propel the growth of the market

Various established retailers across the globe are struggling with increasing cost, dissatisfied customers, declining sales, and upstart competition. This has prompted retailers to adopt technological tools to improve operational efficiency and enhance customer interactions. Several areas in retail industry, such as inventory management, supply chain management, marketing and branding, and customer relationship management, offer significant potential of technological transformation and thereby enable retailers to improve overall productivity and profitability.

Artificial intelligence in the retail industry revolves around the way businesses have been operated over the last several decades. Artificial intelligence (AI) and big data & analytics is the key to digital business; it has the potential to transform everything from business operations to the customer experience. Owing to the surging penetration of smart devices and applications, proliferation of IoT, adoption of cloud services, and advancements in technology the overall awareness and adoption of AI and big data analytics in the retail industry has been on the rise.

Targeted advertisements, predictive merchandizing, online recommendation engines, price optimization, chatbots, digital assistants, demand forecasting, in-store visual monitoring and surveillance, and supply chain optimization are some of the widely explored use cases for AI in the retail industry. According to a leading research firm, the spending on artificial intelligence systems led by banking and retail industries is expected to cross $5 billion over the coming years, with a majority of it targeted towards automated customer service agents and product recommendation engines. Also, according to a report published by PwC, around 20% of the U.S. organizations plan to deploy enterprise-wide artificial intelligence solutions for service personalization and increasing convenience for customers. The big data analytics market for retail industry is also expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.2%, delivering a strong growth potential for AI solutions and platforms over the coming years.

To provide efficient analysis, Meticulous Research® has segmented the overall AI in retail market based on product offering, application (predictive merchandizing, programmatic advertising), technology (machine learning, natural language processing), deployment (cloud, on-premises), and geography.

Based on product offering, the AI solutions or platforms segment commanded the largest share of the overall artificial intelligence in retail market in 2021. The large share is attributed to rapid adoption of AI-powered solutions by retailers as it enables them to identify personalized customer needs, provide product recommendations, enhance customer experience, reduce shrinkage by improving loss prevention at point-of-sale, and reduce shoplifting in retail industry.

Based on application, the predictive merchandising segment commanded the largest share of the overall artificial intelligence in retail market in 2021. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing demand for better inventory management, need to enhance customer experience, improve customer engagement, and enable data-driven insights about customers. Also, it provide retailers with valuable customer insights; for instance, recognizing high-value customers, their motives behind the purchase, their buying patterns behaviors in the retail industry; thereby, driving the growth of the market.

Based on learning technology, the machine learning segment commanded the largest share of the artificial intelligence in retail market in 2021. The large share of this technology sgment is attributed to the increasing use of machine learning technology in customer experience management, customer behavior tracking, predictive merchandising to engage customers, and increasing productivity. Also, machine learning offers better prediction of sales, personalized product recommendations for advertising and promotions. These are some of the key factors driving greater adoption of machine learning technologies in the retail industry; thereby, driving the growth of the market.

Based on the type, the online retail segment commanded the largest share of the artificial intelligence in retail market in 2021. This is mainly driven by the growing competitiveness in the online retail market segment, changing consumer behavior towards online shopping, online marketplaces, e-commerce platforms and increasing need for technological transformation to boost revenue and profitability.

Based on end-user, the food & groceries segment commanded the largest share of the artificial intelligence in retail market in 2021. This is mainly due to the increasing consumer spending, incorporation of advanced technologies, and need to address consumer demands, and enhance consumer experience.

Based on the deployment type, the cloud-based AI solutions segment commanded the largest share of the artificial intelligence in retail market in 2021. The large share of this segment is attributed to the decrease in cost of cloud-enabling technology, growing usage of learning analytics, and increasing inclination toward cloud computing to enable cost-cutting. In addition, increasing awareness for cloud computing technologies, increasing number of consumers using online platforms for shopping, and growing interest towards cloud-based solutions are contributing to the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global artificial intelligence in retail market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2021, the North America accounted for the largest share of the artificial intelligence in retail market. The large share of this region is attributed to the high adoption of advanced technologies including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, & natural learning programming (NLP), existence of major artificial intelligence technology players & start-ups, increasing usage of internet access, growing confidence by e-commerce enterprises for providing better shopping customer experience and digitization across the retail industry in this region.

However, Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of during the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of high growth economies, growing adoption of AI-based solutions and services among retailers, increasing digitalization in the region, and improving connectivity infrastructure are playing a significant role in the growth of the market in the region. In addition, growing accessibility to IoT-enabled gadgets, growing disposable income, and favorable government initiatives in the region are also supporting the growth of this market in the APAC region.

The key players operating in the global artificial intelligence in retail market are Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.), Google LLC (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Nvidia Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Salesforce.com, Inc. (U.S.), and BloomReach, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Scope of the Report

AI in Retail Market, by Product Offering

Solutions

Chatbot Customer Behavior Tracking Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Inventory Management Price Optimization Recommendation Engines Supply Chain Management Visual Search



Services

Managed services Professional services



AI in Retail Market, by Application

Predictive Merchandising

Programmatic Advertising

Market Forecasting

In-Store Visual Monitoring and Surveillance

Location-Based Marketing

AI in Retail Market, by Learning Technology

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Computer Vision

AI in Retail Market, by Type

Online Retail

Offline Retail

Brick & Mortar Stores Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Specialty Stores



AI in Retail Market, by End-User

Food &Groceries

Health & Wellness

Automotive

Electronics & White Goods

Fashion& Clothing

Others

AI in Retail Market, by Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premises

AI in Retail Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

