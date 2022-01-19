NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Head-mounted Display (HMD) market is predicted to reach US$ 7.2 billion in 2019 and increase at a CAGR of 38.6% over the forecasted period of 2019 to 2027

Coherent Market Insights' report includes data on the industry's growth as well as major segmentation criteria that allow the Head-mounted Display (HMD) Market to thrive in today's environment. This in-depth Head-mounted Display (HMD) Market study gives you a clear picture of the current market situation. It also collects relevant information that will definitely help readers in understanding particular aspects and their interactions in the current market environment. It provides sufficient statistical data to understand its operation. It also outlines the changes that must be made in order for current businesses to grow and adapt to market trends in the future.

A head-mounted display is an electronic wearable device with a small display optic near the eye that is mounted on the head. In front of the user's eyes, the display optic projects a virtual environment. Liquid crystal displays (LCDs) are employed in the head-mounted display because they are tiny, efficient, and lightweight.

Major Key Players -

Sensics Corporation, Sony Corporation, Recon Instruments, Kopin Corporation, Thales Visionix, Inc., Oculus VR, Rockwell Collins, Inc., eMagin Corporation, Google Inc., Lockheed Martin, Japan Display Inc., and Seiko Epson Corporation.

Market Trends & Drivers:

The market estimations for Head-mounted Displays (HMDs) are based on existing research and assumptions based on current drivers and trends. As a result, the research study works as a clearinghouse for analysis and data on all aspects of the market, including applications, SWOT analysis, future potential, new developments, and more. Several potential growth factors and risks are analyzed in order to get a good handle on the overall market.

Market Segmentation:

1. By Product:

• Helmet-Mounted Display

• Eyewear Display

2. By Component:

• Helmet-Mounted Display

• Micro-Display

• Head Tracker

• Camera

• Connectivity

• Combined Mirror

• Control Unit

• Eyewear Display

• Micro-Display

• Goggle

• Head Tracker

• Controller

3. By Application:

• Defense, Aviation & Military

• Industrial Sector

• Augmented & Virtual Reality

• Research & Development

• Healthcare

• Video Gaming & Entertainment

• Training & Simulation

Regional Classification:

The report examines the numerous growth possibilities and current trends in five regions: Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). An in-depth examination of current trends, expectations, and several prospects predicted to have a favorable long-term influence on the market was conducted across all regions. Furthermore, the report includes the most up-to-date data on technology advancements and growth potential in the context of the regional scene.

Method of Research:

The report includes first-hand data obtained by key stakeholders through quantitative and qualitative assessments based on Porter's Five Force Model criteria. Macroeconomic information, parent market trends, and growth factors are all clarified. Primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) and secondary (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) research were undertaken to acquire a better understanding of the market. The study's data was subjected to a multi-step verification process to verify the accuracy and legitimacy of the information supplied. Bottom-up and top-down approaches are also used to ensure the veracity of the valuations and market segmentation.

