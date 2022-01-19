Cannabis Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research

The Global Cannabis Market is projected to reach USD 48.29 billion in 2027.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Report Titled ‘Global Cannabis Market’, published by Emergen Research, is methodically curated by our team of analysts, keeping readers’ understanding in mind, and includes a wide-ranging database of industry distribution. The report commences with a quick but informative introduction of the market, where the global Keyword Market size is explained in detail before estimating its market scope and size. After this, the report discusses the scope and size estimation of the Keyword Market. This is followed by an overview of the market segmentation by type, application, and region. The drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats are listed for the Keyword global market, followed by industry news and policies.

The Global Cannabis Market is projected to reach USD 48.29 billion in 2027. The market is being predominantly driven by the growing usage of cannabis for many medicinal and recreational usage and increasing legalization in many countries with proliferating portfolio of end-use products. Rising proven studies suggests supporting the medicinal properties to treat many medical conditions including chronic pain, glaucoma, and poor appetite, nausea, migraines, seizures, and anxiety, among many others have been helping grow its usage amongst the end-users.

Key players in the market include Canopy Growth Corporation, Aurora Cannabis Inc., Tikun Olam, Cannabis Science Inc., Aphria Inc., Maricann Group Inc., Tilray Inc., VIVO Cannabis Inc., Medical Marijuana, Inc., STENOCARE, Cronos Group Inc., Terra Tech Corp., and MedMen, among others.

There has been a lot of advancement happening in the industry by various key market players to increase market penetration, such as, In May 2018, Aurora Cannabis acquired Med Releaf. The agreement brings together two of Canada’s premier marijuana companies with fully-aligned strategic visions. The company will come together and create a powerful platform for accelerated growth on a global scale. Aurora and MedReleaf teams consider the acquisition to be a vital successful deal in the marijuana industry; low production costs and industry-leading yields can be expected out of this agreement as Aurora’s programmed greenhouses are anticipated to provide industry-leading efficiency and low production costs, delivering sustainably robust margins.

Geographically, North America, especially the United States and Canada, dominates the market. The recent legalization of marijuana taken place in the North America segment for medical purposes has been a significant driver of marijuana market growth. Other major sections include Europe (Germany, Italy, France, the Netherlands, and Spain), Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.The growing legalization of cannabis across the globe and the demand for medical marijuana in managing various neurological and mental disorders are projected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Terrain:

The Cannabis Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Cannabis Market on the basis of Product Type, Compound, Application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Flower

Concentrates

Others

Compound Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Tetrahydrocannabinol

Cannabidiol (CBD)

Balanced THC & CBD

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Medical

Pain Management

Neurological Health Management

Mental Health Management

Others

Recreational

Others

Our experienced market research team has provided updated information on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its adverse economic impact in the latter segment of the report. The coronavirus outbreak has led to drastic changes in the current Cannabis business landscape, limiting the growth opportunities for various manufacturers and buyers for the next few years. Besides making speculations about the market’s post-COVID-19 scenario, the report discusses its existing situation. The report eventually offers conclusive data related to the Cannabis market growth assessed on both regional and global levels.

Regional Analysis of the Cannabis Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Cannabis market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Cannabis industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Cannabis market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Cannabis industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Cannabis Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Cannabis Market Definition

1.2. Cannabis Market Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Cannabis Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Cannabis Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Cannabis Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Cannabis Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Cannabis Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing energy consumption and prices

4.2.2.2. Rising government policies regarding energy efficiency

4.2.2.3. Increasing smart grid services

4.2.3. Cannabis Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Highly competitive with presences of local & global players

4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Cannabis Market By Form Factor Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Cannabis Market By Input type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Cannabis Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Cannabis Market By End-use Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 9. Cannabis Market Regional Outlook

Continued…

