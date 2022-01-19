Submit Release
Kneo Automation Industrial Solutions for a Digitized Shop floor with Industry 4.0

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digitization of shop floor management is an essential concern for many production companies, hence Kneo’s End to End automation solution helps users to monitor the entire production process easily and make the factory to be competitive in the market. A Digital shop floor is a step towards creating a smart factory and ushering in the era of Industry 4.0 for manufacturing operations.

Recognizing the machine availability, running status, machine idle state, efficiency, product quality, real-time data is a little critical job for any shop floor operator and manager to meet the actual vs target production for that day.
With the collection of data, tracking the overall equipment effectiveness is completely seamless for supervisors, operator as well as plant managers.
The Digital Shop Floor has 3 key objectives:

Transparency:

The digital shop floor analyzes the real-time state of machines, machine performance as well as machine condition. This gives transparency for various activities on the factory floor for informed decision-making.

Connectivity:

A connected shop floor allows humans to make informed decisions accordingly, which improves visibility, making it easy to recognize improvements. KNEO offers a Smart Digital Assistant, a smart machine interface that will help to track real-time data around machines.

Integration:

A digitized shop floor can be easily integrated with existing as well known industry-level software solutions like ERP, MES.
The growth of Industry 4.0 stems from the increasing demands placed on manufacturers to become more agile and accountable to their customers. Getting data quickly and in real-time through Industry 4.0 technologies, allows manufacturers to drive improvement, consent, and better meet their organizational goals.

Building a smart factory allows manufacturers to move forward from traditional automation to a fully connected, flexible system, where useful data flows securely throughout the business.

Links:

To know more about Kneo’s MAPP Platform: https://kneo.in/mapp-iiot-platform/

About Kneo:

Kneo has been engaged in the field of industrial automation in various sectors of the economy like Automotive, Food and beverages, Textile, Process, etc. Along with Automation operations, they are also providing solutions in the IT- OT domain. Kneo Automation helps in automating processes with various Industrial automation services. They are also manufacturers of remote monitoring systems, real-time monitor and control systems & production planner systems in Pune.

Accelerate the journey towards smart factory Industry 4.0 with Kneo IIOT Platform.

