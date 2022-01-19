Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market Top Key Manufacturer, Trends, Share, Growth, Insights and Forecasts Report 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market Size – USD 3.84 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.9%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Industrial maintenance coatings market is estimated to reach value of USD 5.23 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in the demand for eco-friendly coatings is driving the market. Rising demand for durable and efficient coatings, with better mechanical properties, along with the need for reduction in regular maintenance, is projected to drive the market during the forecast period..

The Global Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market and helps the market participants intensify their footprints in the industry. The report gives a detailed analysis concentrated on the critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and growth opportunities to assist businesses to prepare for any challenges they might encounter in the forecast period. It also offers a regional analysis of the global Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market to explore possible growth prospects available in different parts of the world.

Difficulty in achieving thin films of powder coatings is limiting the market for industrial maintenance coatings. Additionally, in water-based coatings, the need for more drying time of the coatings is expected to hamper the demand for the market during the forecast period. Changing environmental regulations for achieving longer sustainability and performance at a low cost are driving the market.

Top key vendors in Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market include are:

Key market participants include Jotun A/S, Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries Inc., Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., Tikkurila OYJ, RPM International Inc., Hempel A/S, and Axalta Coating Systems, LLC

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market .

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market .

Highlight significant trends of the global Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Solvent-based coatings are favored over water-based coatings in humid areas. Solvent-based coatings are used to achieve a higher level of gloss than water-based coatings. They are employed by various end-users such as marine, automotive, oil & gas, aerospace, metal processing, chemical & petrochemical, and power & steam generation industries.

Acrylic resin is available in aqueous and solvent-based systems. These resins are also known for their good oxidative property and UV stability. It offers ideal resistance to extreme environmental conditions and enables rapid setting.The energy & power segment is likely to continue to expand rapidly during the forecast period, as there exists high demand for industrial maintenance coatings in applications such as flares, chimneys, and storage tanks

This all-encompassing report on the global Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market comprises of an executive summary that briefly describes the overall market, its drivers, restraints, prominent segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive summary is distinctly explained in the report through individual chapters. The chapters comprise of precise calculations demonstrated through charts and graphs.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market Are:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Water-based

Solvent-based

Powder

100% Solids

Others (UV- and EB-cured Technology)

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Acrylic

Alkyd

Other

Regional Bifurcation of the Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market , along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the market segmentation based on product type and application

