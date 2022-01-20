Retailers in India find an additional avenue for online reach through Shopkhoj’s portal

Palm Leaf Products Chennai Dilli Haat Market Shaw Brothers Delhi

SHOPKHOJ facilitates an increase of Indian retailers’ online presence with an easy, richly textured and collated guide

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ecommerce and online shopping have seen a dramatic increase in the past 10 years. With most shoppers looking online first, there is an additional incentive and burden on retailers to be found in multiple ways. Shopkhoj makes it easier for shops to increase their online presence with a portal that gives the customer a collated list of shops and markets in India along with a wealth of information that makes their shopping experience easier and richer.

The decade from 2010 to 2020 saw a more than threefold increase in the share of retail sales happening online (5% to 18%). With the global pandemic curtailing physical movement, consumers made the switch to online shopping and the trend continues to move in that direction. Share of retail sales that moved online will continue to go up, not down (redstagfulfillment.com, September 10, 2021).

It is therefore a necessity to have a strong presence online, even if the retailer continues to have brick-and-mortar facilities. More importantly, the model of online retail necessitates that the more searches you appear in, and the more consumers can find you, the more successful you will be. For retailers and shop owners this means that when consumers go online or search for a list of shops it is important to be found on that list.

Shopkhoj facilitates being found on online searches with a portal that lists shops in India (Chennai shops for example) showcasing the amazing variety of fare found here – from textiles, handicrafts, antique jewellery to more modern clothing and accessories. While some of the bigger retailers may have their own online sites, Shopkhoj makes it easy for the smaller shops to be counted on the list of shops that sell those products. All retailers can provide direct links to their websites, making it convenient for shoppers to go shopping.



Shopkhoj ‘s platform gives retailers in India selling Indian clothing, Western wear, jewellery, shoes, scarves, bags and handicrafts, an opportunity to list their products with photos and videos e.g. Manjal, makers of palm leaf products in Chennai. Listing of shops by city (https://www.shopkhoj.com/delhi/markets-in-delhi) detailing markets, malls and shops provides consumers a local snapshot of what is available in a particular city and a market (Dilli Haat) in the city. A search function allows consumers to search for shops that sell a particular product – e.g. silver jewellery (https://www.shopkhoj.com/shops-in-chennai/ranee-jewellers-in-chennai/). Being on a collated list of shops that sell that product increases the retailer’s chances for a conversion where a consumer decides to purchase something from that retailer.



An extensive glossary along with videos and blogs along with information on the 7 cities covered showcase various aspects of shopping in India – e.g. Indian handicrafts (https://www.shopkhoj.com/indian-handicrafts/). Along with reviews and experiences, the site also provides simple qualitative information on the shops along with handy maps to find the shops easily. Details about shop timings, price ranges, interesting facts about that shop, and directions is available right on the site (https://www.shopkhoj.com/shops-in-kolkata/priya-gopal-bishoyi/), freeing the consumer from having to do an additional search to find that information. All of this makes for a more informed consumer – allowing for comparisons, understanding processes that go into making a particular kind of product (https://www.shopkhoj.com/indian-handicrafts/indian-carpets/), etc. – making for a more satisfying and fulfilling search experience.

Shopkhoj makes it easy and convenient for retailers to be found by consumers looking to find shops in India, thus increasing their online presence. By providing details like shop open timings etc., along with photos and a listing of the products available Shopkhoj gives retailers a competitive edge in consumer searches. Contact Shopkhoj at contact@shopkhoj.com to learn more.

About Section

Shopkhoj is the #1 guide to shopping in India. There is an embarrassment of riches when it comes to what is available to shop for in India – from materials, to fabrics, to handicrafts, jewellery, and much much more. It can be overwhelming to navigate all that India has to offer.

Shopkhoj provides users with easy to use tools enhancing their shopping search experience. Users can access product glossaries, history, culture, specialties unique to different cities, as well as detailed information on markets and shops within cities. Understand where the best markets are located, and the best products in each of the markets. We currently have information on 7 different cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pondicherry and Jaipur), but hope to expand this list to more. In addition to information about local flavors, read about the shopping malls where users can find international brands, the best entertainment zones, and dining options.

Shopping blogs and videos take you on an inside journey to what’s available. Our search functions allow a user to search by category, price range, products, and much more. We have searched the markets across the cities to bring you a guide – from which shops have the best Quality, the best Price, the Fabrics, where you can Custom-design your wedding outfits, where you can find tailors to fit your style .

Come begin your search(khoj in Hindi is search) for shopping in India at Shopkhoj.com