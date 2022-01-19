Cloud Machine Learning Market 2022 | Growth and Industry Revenue By Top Key Players of Market

Allied Analytics

Advancement in technologies are the major driving factors for the growth in cloud machine learning market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing adoption of cloud computing services, strong need to understand customer behavior, and emerging options in application areas, improved connectivity and increase in data from IoT platforms are the opportunity factors for the global cloud machine learning market.

Cloud machine learning is a part of artificial intelligence (AI) that allows computers capability to solve business problem lacking being programmed in detail on cloud. It focuses primarily on the progress of computer programs that allow new data sets to analyzes. It improves the computer to analyze and develop hidden insights without being explicitly programmed. It has several uses in todays technology market relating to safety and security such as face recognition, face detection, image classification, speech recognition, weather forecast and signal diagnosing. Cloud-based services machine learning offer increased scalability and security, making them more suitable for use by companies of all sizes.

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) is an on-demand application, used to manage and rectify performance of a system. Increasing adoption of SaaS offerings such as human capital management (HCM), customer relationship management (CRM), enterprise resource management, and other financial applications creates a favorable environment for adoption of cloud monitoring, particularly in large organizations. In contrast to conventional banking application software, it does not require employees for smooth running of the system.

The various large enterprises have been adopting innovative technology such artificial intelligence, machine learning, and automation for solving their business problem. The large number of business owner have been saying that many machine learning engineers are facing issue to solve business related analytical problems. For instance, according to survey conducted by Cloudera, 51% of business leader in Europe said that cloud-based machine learning services is holding them back from implementation due to shortage of skilled employees. Therefore, lack of technical expert of cloud-based machine learning services have restrict to growth of market.

Key industry players - Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Baidu Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Nuance Communications, SAP AG, Tencentand Wipro Limited.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

