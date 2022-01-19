Small Arms Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research

Increasing investment in modernization of military and defense sector is a key factor driving growth of the global small arms market

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global small arms market size is expected to reach USD 10.32 Billion at a steady CAGR of 2.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rise in terrorist activities and increase in cross-border security are some key factors driving market revenue growth. Increasing need for deployment of military personnel at military bases and sensitive locations and infrastructure and international borders and rising focus on modernization of weapons and ammunition are other key factors fueling growth of the global small arms market..

Surge in domestic violence and crimes coupled with implementation of various arms laws that permit possession of certain weapons among civilian for self-defense purposes is propelling growth of the market. Domestic violence is a global issue that affects 35% of women worldwide. There are more than 5,000 honor-killing cases reported annually, while experts believe the actual numbers are much higher. Increasing incidence or robberies, burglaries, and bank heists, as well as kidnapping attempts in various developed and developing countries are some other key factors resulting in rising need for personal weapons for self-defense and safety purposes.

Key players in the market include Smith & Wesson, Israel Weapons Industry, Kalashnikov Group, Colt’s Manufacturing LLC, Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc., GLOCK Ges.m.b.H, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon, General Dynamics Corporation, and Carl Walther GmbH.

In May 2020, FN America, LLC announced its contract to supply M16A4 carbines to the U.S. army for five years at a firm-fixed-price Foreign Military Sales (FMS). The contract has a potential to reach USD 383 million.

Shotguns are used for small and fast moving targets, often while they are in the air. This type of weapon is most commonly used in sporting and hunting, and is popular for rabbit and small animal, and bird hunting. Use of smoothbore shotgun with a rifled barrel slug improves accuracy to 100 m or more, and this is a popular option, which is driving demand for and revenue growth of the shotgun segment.

Semi-automatic weapons are a civilian version of military machine guns, and is less capable of rapid fire. Even though the forearm reloads automatically, users must pull the trigger to fire another round. Pistols, shotguns, and rifles are semi-automatic weapons. Self-loading rifles provides the possibility of increasing the number of effective shots fired at a given time.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Small Arms market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global small arms market on the basis of type, caliber, technology, action, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Revolver

Pistol

Shotgun

Rifles

Machine Gun

Others

Caliber Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

9 mm

56 mm

62 mm

7 mm

5 mm

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Guided

Unguided

Action Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automatic

Semi-automatic

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Defense

Military

Law Enforcement

Civil & Commercial

Hunting

Sporting

Self-defense

Others

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Small Arms market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Small Arms industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Small Arms market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Small Arms industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Unfolding the prime factors prompting growth:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Small Arms market into a broad product spectrum.

The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

A detailed description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the report’s key market highlights.

Global Small Arms Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Small Arms market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

