Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market size is expected to grow from $3.44 billion in 2021 to $3.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is expected to reach $4.56 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8%. The rising incidence of infectious diseases globally contributed to the growth of the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market.

Want to learn more on the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market growth? Request for a Sample now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=4026&type=smp

The antimicrobial susceptibility testing market consists of sales of antimicrobial susceptibility testing by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are engaged in laboratory services that provides antimicrobial susceptibility testing. Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing (AST) is a laboratory procedure done by clinical laboratory professionals to identify which antimicrobial specimen is specifically effective for individual patients.

Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Trends

Rapid antimicrobial susceptibility testing is increasingly being used to avoid misuse of antibiotics and to provide effective treatment and this is emerging as a key trend in the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market. There are many ways to perform antimicrobial susceptibility testing in minutes or few hours. FISH (Fluorescence in situ hybridization) is mostly used in rapid antimicrobial susceptibility testing. The PNA-FISH applies peptide nucleic acid probes that allow rapid and specific binding, this process is applied in QuickFish technology (OpGen) it performs identification of microbial by targeting 16s RNA.

Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Segments

The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented:

By Type: Antibacterial Testing, Antifungal Testing, Antiparasitic Testing, Others

By Products: Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products, Automated Laboratory Instruments, Consumables

By Application: Diagnostics, Drug Discovery and Development, Epidemiology, Others

By End User: Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Research and Academic Institutes, Clinical Research Organizations (CROs)

By Geography: The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antimicrobial-susceptibility-testing-global-market-report

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides antimicrobial susceptibility testing market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market, antimicrobial susceptibility testing market share, antimicrobial susceptibility testing market segments and geographies, antimicrobial susceptibility testing market trends, antimicrobial susceptibility testing market players, antimicrobial susceptibility testing market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The antimicrobial susceptibility testing market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: BioMérieux SA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Accelerate

Diagnostics, Hi-Media Laboratories, Creative Diagnostics, Merck KGaA and Roche Diagnostics Limited

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Antimicrobial Medical Device Coatings Global Market Report 2021

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antimicrobial-medical-device-coatings-global-market-report

Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-and-diagnostic-laboratory-services-global-market

Medical Device Cleaning Global Market Report 2021

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-device-cleaning-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/