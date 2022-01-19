Road Safety Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research

The increasing number of road accidents and increasing government initiatives are driving the demand of the market.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Road Safety Market will be worth USD 5.77 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing number of road accidents. The increasing need for improvement in the road structure and public security is expected to drive the market for road safety over the forecast period. Stringent rules and regulations of the government regarding road safety are contributing to the growth of the road safety market.Increasing government initiatives for improving road safety solutions to reduce road fatalities, such as programs like smart mobility and adopting smart transportation, is a contributing factor to the growing demand for traffic safety solutions.

Adoption of smart city initiatives and smart transportation techniques in the emerging economies such as automated traffic assistance, parking and traffic management, predictive traffic analytics, and passenger information system is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the road safety market players of road safety solutions.The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Road Safety market demand and supply chains.

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Road Safety industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.

In April 2019, Redflex Holdings, an innovative global technology company, which designs and creates solutions that enable smarter cities, announced the launch of Halo Edge. The Halo Edge is the next generation (deep learning-based algorithms) intelligent ANPR camera solution that delivers Clean Air or low emissions zones detection.

The Red Light & Speed Enforcement segment held the largest market share of 51.2% in 2019. The increasing need to reduce the number of collisions and right-angle crashes has increased the adoption of the Red Light & Speed Enforcement.

Professional services are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period. The increasing need for the improvement of operational efficiency, wise financial management, and business productivity are driving the growth of the professional services in the road safety market over the forecast period.

Key participants include SWARCO, REDFLEX HOLDINGS, SENSYS GATSO GROUP, JENOPTIK, IDEMIA, KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, FLIR SYSTEMS, CUBIC CORPORATION, and SIEMENS, among others.

Segmental Analysis

The global Road Safety market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Road Safety sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Road Safety Market on the basis of Solutions, Services, and region:

Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Incident Detection & Response

Red Light & Speed Enforcement

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR)/Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR)

Others

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Managed Services

Professional Services (Support and maintenance, System Integration and deployment, Consulting and Training)

Regional Analysis of the Road Safety Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

Key Points of Road Safety Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Road Safety market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Road Safety market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Road Safety market

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Road Safety Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Road Safety Market Definition

1.2. Road Safety Market Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Road Safety Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Road Safety Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Road Safety Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Road Safety Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Road Safety Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing energy consumption and prices

4.2.2.2. Rising government policies regarding energy efficiency

4.2.2.3. Increasing smart grid services

4.2.3. Road Safety Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Highly competitive with presences of local & global players

4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Road Safety Market By Form Factor Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Road Safety Market By Input type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Road Safety Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Road Safety Market By End-use Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 9. Road Safety Market Regional Outlook

Continued…

