Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Applications, Products, Share, Growth, Insights and Forecasts Report 2028

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Size – USD 3.23 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 20.3%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cognitive assessment and training market size is expected to reach USD 15.65 Billion at a steady CAGR of 20.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing awareness regarding the advantages of maintaining good brain fitness is among some of the key factors driving growth of the cognitive assessment and training market. Cognitive assessment and training is not limited to adults, and is also a tool for use with children with learning disabilities such as dyslexia. Cognitive assessment and training tools have been in use for older individuals among the population suffering from vision and dementia problems.

The Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market and helps the market participants intensify their footprints in the industry. The report gives a detailed analysis concentrated on the critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and growth opportunities to assist businesses to prepare for any challenges they might encounter in the forecast period. It also offers a regional analysis of the global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market to explore possible growth prospects available in different parts of the world.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In February 2021, Shift Concussion Management Guelph and VoxNeuro announced their entering into partnership, which enabled the addition of objective brain health data to the former’s concussion management program. Shift Concussion Management Guelph, which is the founder of ‘Shift Concussion Management Program’, joined VoxNeuro’s growing clinical network as a test center and treatment provider in Southern Ontario, Canada. VoxNeuro provides the world’s first objective brain health assessment that goes beyond a diagnosis.

Among the application segments, the clinical trials segment accounted for largest share in 2020. Identification and assessment of cognitive changes and ability to diagnose and reduce the chance of developing brain disease in a patient are features that are resulting in development of new solutions and programs and driving revenue growth of this segment.

Clinical trial data solutions company, ERT, partnered with Cogstate in August 2020 to expand its capabilities in its electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) tool. ERT is focusing on improving the safety and efficacy of eCOA with digital cognitive endpoint measurement in clinical trials and at-home testing.

This all-encompassing report on the global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market comprises of an executive summary that briefly describes the overall market, its drivers, restraints, prominent segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive summary is distinctly explained in the report through individual chapters. The chapters comprise of precise calculations demonstrated through charts and graphs.

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market .

Highlight significant trends of the global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Top key vendors in Cognitive Assessment and Training Market include are:

Quest Diagnostics, BrainWare, MeritTrac, Cambridge Cognition, Pearson, MedAvante-ProPhase, Cogstate, Winterlight Labs, Philips, and Signant Health.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Are:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solutions

Assessment

Data Management

Data Analysis and Reporting

Cognitive Training

Others (Rater Training, Concussion Management, and Screening Solutions)

Services

Training and Support

Consulting

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Clinical Trials

Learning

Research

Others (Diagnostics, Recruitment and Patient Engagement)

Regional Bifurcation of the Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

