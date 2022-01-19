Automotive Cybersecurity Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends,Report 2020- 2027

Emergen Research

The global Automotive Cybersecurity Market is projected to reach USD 8.61 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Automotive Cybersecurity Market is projected to reach USD 8.61 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The market is driven by high-level package integration into vehicle ECUs and therefore the want for cybersecurity in connected cars has been magnified. Additionally, demanding knowledge privacy laws resulting in increasing demand for automotive cybersecurity is anticipated to spice up the expansion of the market additionally.

Security issues within the automotive business have come up in conjunction with Automotive Cybersecurity and connected cars round the corner. This has resulted in associate multiplied level of cyber-attacks within the automotive business that has fueled the requirement for automotive cybersecurity systems. The vehicle comprising of assorted electrical parts that ideally is connected through an inside network is well accessible to hackers. The hackers might take complete management of safety-critical parts like engines or brakes by gaining access to a tangential electronic management unit.

Get a Free sample of the report : https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/117

Key participants Denso Corporation, Aptiv, Escrypt, Continental AG, Karamba Security, Harman International, Saferide Technologies Ltd., Trillium Secure, Inc., NXP Semiconductors and Vector Informatik Gmbh among others.

The growth of the market is attributed to the growing increasing number of connected cars specially in the EV segment and vehicle data protection mandates by regulatory bodies. A novel research report on global Automotive Cybersecurity has been recently published by Emergen Research to offer a comprehensive overview of the industry with latest and emerging market trends between 2021 and 2028. The report offers a detailed overview of the market with precise information about product type, application, market size, revenue share, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The report also assesses market trends that can have favorable impact on the market in the coming years along with detailed examination of various market segments on global and regional levels.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

This report is the latest document encompassing the massive changes that took place in the Automotive Cybersecurity market following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has drastically affected the global economic landscape, thereby disrupting the operating mechanism of the Automotive Cybersecurity market. The severe global crisis has prompted organizations to efficiently respond to the rapidly shifting business environment.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Automotive Cybersecurity Market on the basis of vehicle type, application and region:

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

ADAS and Safety

Infotainment System

Powertrain System

Body Control and Comfort

Telematics System

Security Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Wireless Network Security

The report objectives are:

To evaluate Automotive Cybersecurity status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players.

To present the Global Automotive Cybersecurity development in the different regions of the world.

To strategically study and segment the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe, and forecast the market by product type, market, and key regions.

Request customization of the report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/117

Within the cybersecurity market, the event of countermeasures is incredibly tough as a result of the shortage of standardization of cybersecurity solutions. The solutions for cybersecurity rely on the specifications given by the OEMs. These solutions vary because of the utilization of various platforms within the same vehicle model, variations within the electronic design, and totally different options within the vehicle. As a result, the automotive cybersecurity resolution suppliers face integration risks to affect threats and vulnerabilities of a vehicle.

Autonomous vehicles are gaining unprecedented quantity of traction. The expansion of autonomous vehicles offers unequaled opportunities to cloud suppliers, OEMs, and alternative industry stakeholders to collaborate and partner with automotive firms to leverage this growth. In order to develop self-service vehicles, there has been an agreement between the automobile manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz, and Uber Technologies INC. in 2017 which implies that autonomous vehicles is likely to be a reality shortly. The arrival of autonomous vehicles can increase cybersecurity threats and, hence, drive the automotive cyber security business.

Regional Overview:

The global Automotive Cybersecurity market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Automotive Cybersecurity market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Automotive Cybersecurity market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Automotive Cybersecurity market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-cybersecurity-market

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Automotive Cybersecurity Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Automotive Cybersecurity Market Definition

1.2. Automotive Cybersecurity Market Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Automotive Cybersecurity Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Automotive Cybersecurity Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Automotive Cybersecurity Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Automotive Cybersecurity Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Automotive Cybersecurity Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing energy consumption and prices

4.2.2.2. Rising government policies regarding energy efficiency

4.2.2.3. Increasing smart grid services

4.2.3. Automotive Cybersecurity Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Highly competitive with presences of local & global players

4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Automotive Cybersecurity Market By Form Factor Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Automotive Cybersecurity Market By Input type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Automotive Cybersecurity Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Automotive Cybersecurity Market By End-use Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 9. Automotive Cybersecurity Market Regional Outlook

Continued…

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs