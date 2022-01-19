BIPV Roofing market exhibiting a CAGR of 14.65% during the forecast period (2019-2027) | Atlantis Energy Systems

Bipv Roofing Market

Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) refers to photovoltaic systems integrated within an object.

Market Dynamics:

Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) refers to photovoltaic systems integrated within an object. BIPV roofing finds application in the residential and commercial sector. Increasing number of housing units in the residential sector is expected to aid in growth of the BIPV roofing market. According to The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, in 2019, an estimated 1.290 million housing units were started in the U.S., witnessing an increase of 3.2% compared to 2018.

There are four main types of BIPV products: crystalline silicon solar panels for ground-based and rooftop power plant; amorphous crystalline silicon thin film solar PV modules; Copper Indium Gallium Selenide-based thin film cells on flexible modules laminated to the building envelope element; and double glass solar panels with square cells inside. Crystalline silicon is the dominant semiconducting material used in photovoltaic technology for the production of solar cells. Increasing preference for solar energy is expected to propel growth of the BIPV roofing market. In June 2019, a survey of CITE Research on behalf of Vivint Solar reported that 70% adults in the U.S. support a nationwide mandate requiring solar panels to be installed on all newly built homes.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the major companies operating in the global BIPV roofing market include, Atlantis Energy Systems, Centrosolar Ag, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc., 3S Swiss Systems, Dyesol Ltd., Ertex Solar GmbH, Dow Solar, Eagle Roofing Products Florida LLC., Konarka Technologies Inc., Heliatek GmbH, Pythagoras Solar, Scheuten Solar, Sharp Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, and Suntech Power Holdings Co. Ltd.

However, solar energy is not a feasible option in bad weather and the conversion efficacy is also low. The cost of solar roofing is also high. The average cost of installing BIPV roofing in the U.S. is between US$ 60,000 to US$ 75,000. The cost depends on the slope, pitch, and size of the roof. Players in the BIPV roofing market can focus on R&D of efficient solar panels. In this regards, in December 2019, AVANCIS GmbH and Smit Thermal Solutions, an equipment manufacturer, started a European collaboration with the leading research institutes Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin (HZB), CNRS (Institut des Matériaux Jean Rouxel, Nantes) and TNO/Solliance with the new project ‘Sequential, High Uniformity, Cost Competitive Elemental Selenization and Sulfurization for CIGSSe2’, to further increase efficiency and the reduction of manufacturing cost of CIGS solar modules.

BIPV roofing market players can also focus on sales and marketing for its organic solar films. In February 2020, Heliatek signed a strategic partnership agreement with PETA Engineering from the Republic of Korea for sales and marketing for its organic solar films.

