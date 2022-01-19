Pharmacy Automation Market is Booming to Grow at a 8.1% CAGR by 2028 | Becton, McKesson Corporation, Yuyama, Omnicell

Pharmacy Automation

Pharmacy automation is the process of automating the processing and delivery of pharmaceuticals in a hospital pharmacy or a retail pharmacy. Counting small objects such as tablets or capsules, measuring and mixing powders and liquids for compounding, tracking and updating customer information in databases such as personally identifiable information (PII), drug interaction risk detection, medical history, and inventory management are all examples of pharmacy automation.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:

Becton, Dickinson and Company, McKesson Corporation, Yuyama Co., Ltd., Omnicell, Inc., ScriptPro LLC, Cerner Corporation, Capsa Healthcare, Baxter International, Inc., KUKA AG, TCGRx Pharmacy Workflow Solutions, RxSafe, LLC, ARxIUM Inc. Swisslog Holdings AG and Talyst systems LLC

A major element driving pharmacy automation market expansion is the growing requirement to eliminate medication errors and the development of automated systems with improved features. The National Coordinating Council for Medication Error Reporting and Prevention (NCC MERP) estimates that 0.1 million individuals die each year as a result of medical errors in hospitals.

Similarly, according to a 2014 Institute of Medicine survey, drug errors are responsible for 1 out of 131 outpatient and 1 out of 854 inpatient deaths worldwide each year. Furthermore, according to World Health Organization (WHO) studies from 2016, 12 percent of primary care patients in the United Kingdom are affected by monitoring or prescribing errors of medicine over the course of a year, and this number rises to 31% in older patients 75 years and older who receive more than 5 drugs over the course of a year.

Furthermore, the danger of infectious disease transmission is a major worry with injectable product errors. According to the World Health Organization, in 2008, improper medical injections resulted in 340,000 HIV infections, three million cases of bacteremia, and 15 million cases of hepatitis B.

