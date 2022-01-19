Strategies For Global Mobile Imaging Services Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Mobile Imaging Services Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Mobile Imaging Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the mobile imaging services market size is expected to grow from $15.84 billion in 2021 to $16.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the increasing patient pool and awareness towards early diagnosis of diseases. The mobile imaging services market is expected to reach $20.47 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.8%. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, neurological disorders, and cardiovascular diseases is expected to propel the mobile imaging services industry growth in the forecast period.

The mobile imaging services market consists of sales of mobile imaging services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in providing imaging services such as computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and nuclear imaging services directly to medical facilities, homes and businesses. Through mobile equipment, it is possible to deliver imaging services patients having location or cost constraints. Mobile imaging services provide X-rays, EKGs, and ultrasounds delivered to medical facilities, families, and businesses. It is usually less expensive and quicker than third-party options, and it can help overwhelmed in-house imaging departments.

Global Mobile Imaging Services Market Trends

Strategic collaborations and acquisitions are a key trend gaining popularity in the mobile imaging services market. Major players in the mobile imaging services market are focusing on collaborations and acquisitions to build innovations and remain competitive.

Global Mobile Imaging Services Market Segments

The global mobile imaging service market is segmented:

By Product Type: X-Ray, Ultrasound, CT, MRI, Mammography, Bone Densitometry

By Patent Type: Adult, Pediatric

By End User: Hospitals and Private Clinics, Home Healthcare Providers, Rehabilitation Centers, Geriatric Care and Hospice Agencies, Sports Organizations, Others

By Geography: The global mobile imaging market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Mobile Imaging Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides mobile imaging services market outlook, mobile imaging services market analysis, forecasts market size and growth for the global mobile imaging services market, share, segments and geographies, players, leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Mobile Imaging Services Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Accurate Imaging Inc., Alliance HealthCare Services Inc., Axiom Mobile Imaging, Carestream Health, Center for Diagnostic Imaging Inc., Cobalt Health, DMS Health Technologies Inc., Front Range Mobile Imaging Inc., Imaging On Site Inc. and InHealth Group Limited

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

