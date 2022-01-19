Global Pyrogen Testing Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Pyrogen Testing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Pyrogen Testing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Pyrogen Testing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the pyrogen testing market size is expected to grow from $1.21 million in 2021 to $1.25 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The pyrogen testing market is expected to reach $2.00 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.5%. The rising investments in research and development in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries contribute to the growth of the pyrogen testing market.

The pyrogen testing market consists of sales of pyrogen testing and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide pyrogen testing to check the presence or absence of pyrogens in all aqueous parenteral. Pyrogen testing determines the presence of bacterial toxins in vaccines, biotechnological products, and drugs, which induces fever in humans. It also determines the presence of microbes and their metabolites in drugs during the manufacturing process.

Global Pyrogen Testing Market Trends

Companies are focusing on the evolution of various animal-free pyrogen testing methods such as monocyte activation assay (MAT) to overcome constraints of rabbit pyrogen testing method and LAL test, and to produce a human treatment of animals. MAT provides a high level of prediction of pyrogenic activity and also stimulates fever reaction better than the RPT or BET/LAL. MAT pyrogen testing method is used to detect both endotoxin and non-endotoxin pyrogens, but the LAL test is limited to detect only endotoxin pyrogen.

Global Pyrogen Testing Market Segments

The global pyrogen testing market is segmented:

By Test Type: LAL Test, In Vitro Test, Rabbit Test

By Product and Service: Assays, Kits, and Reagents, Instruments, Services

By Application: Pharmaceutical and Biologics, Medical Devices, Others

By Geography: The global pyrogen testing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Pyrogen Testing Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides pyrogen testing global market outlook, pyrogen testing global market analysis, forecasts market size and growth for the global pyrogen testing market, pyrogen testing market share, pyrogen testing global market segments and geographies, pyrogen testing global market players, pyrogen testing market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The pyrogen testing market research report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Pyrogen Testing Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Charles River Laboratories Inc., Lonza Group, Ellab A/S, Nelson Laboratories Inc., Associates of Cape Cod Inc., GenScript, BioMerieux, Hyglos GmbH, Sanquin, Wako Chemicals Usa Inc and Pyrostar.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

