Protective Coatings market Is Expected To Reach USD 17.8 Billion in 2026 | Akzo Nobel N.V.,The Valspar Corporation

Market Dynamics:

Merger and acquisition (M&A) by key players for global expansion is also expected to drive the growth of the protective coatings market. For instance, in January 2021, Houston-based NACE International and Pittsburgh-based SSPC merged to form a new organization, named the Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), to create a unified voice for the corrosion control and protective coatings industries.

Moreover, increasing demand for protective coatings from the infrastructure and construction industry is expected to propel the growth of the protective coatings market. For instance, in 2018, Axalta launched its new protective coatings brand, Corroless, consists of Axalta's most durable products, engineered to provide exceptional, long-term chemical, and corrosion resistance to a wide array of iron and steel substrates, while remaining cost-effective.

Increasing adoption of water-based coatings due to strict environmental regulations is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the protective coatings market.

However, high cost of raw materials and high energy consumption during the manufacturing of protective coatings is expected to restrain the growth of the protective coatings market.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players active in the protective coatings market are Jotun, Hempel A/S, Wacker Chemie AG, Sika AG, Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd, Arkema Group, PPG Industries Inc, and The Valspar Corporation.

Major players active in the market are adopting various strategies such as collaboration, M&A, business expansion, etc. to strengthen their product portfolio or to enhance their market position. For instance, in January 2021, PPG planned to acquire Versaflex, a manufacturer specializing in polyuria, epoxy, and polyurethane coatings for water and waste water infrastructure, flooring, transportation infrastructure, and industrial applications.

Moreover, in February 2020, KAEFER acquired Wood’s industrial services business from John Wood Group that provides high-end services for industrial operations, such as the application of protective coatings, access solutions, thermal insulation, passive fire protection, and specialist services.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Protective Coatings Market, By Technology:

Solvent-borne Coatings

Water-borne Coatings

Powder Coatings

Others

Global Protective Coatings Market, By Application:

Infrastructure

Commercial Real Estate

Industrial Plants and Facilities

Oil & Gas

Power

Mining

