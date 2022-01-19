Students of Himalayan Institute of Technology Celebrated Fresherite fest 2021
Himalayan Institute of Technology, Dehradun, welcomed hundreds of young and fresh talents with its Fresherite fest – 2021 this December.DEHRADUN, UTTARAKHAND, INDIA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pre-eminent Himalayan Institute of Technology, Dehradun, welcomed hundreds of young and fresh talents with its Fresherite fest – 2021 this December. It was a great three-day event that invited the December snowfall with diverse warming events. Due to the prevailing pandemic state for the long run for the past two academic years, all the events like classes, placement drives, and even the mass occasion of HIT DOON, the "Monsoon Raga fest – 2021," were successfully organized with the support of various online platforms. But it is inevitably high time to invite the new Hitians via expressing the great gesture by the HIT learners and the HIT management addressed by Dr.Prof. Archana Jasola, the Director of HIT DOON, on the first-day inauguration ceremony of this grand occasion.
Not just like other simple happenings, this notable occasion was indulged entirely with plenty of events organized by the various clubs of HIT DOON as an initiative to create a blissful fresher's bash for 2020 and 2021 batch students. This memorable event was associated with 16 diverse events carried out by the sports, IT/ Digital, Literature, Agriculture, Singing, and Dance club of the Himalayan institute of technology. The Hospitality Management and the photography club members were specially mentioned by the audience for their excellence in serving the fest.
The first-day fest commenced on December 1 with a fantabulous basketball tournament organized by the sports club of the institute. Followed by the basketball tournament, the second to note event categorized by the sports team is the plank and squash competition for boys and girls separately. Every individual of the new hit family actively participated in these contests and felt the enthusiasm of the first day Fresherite fest via the sports meet. The coordinators of these sports events keenly executed their plan in conducting the events and honoring the winners.
Following the first-day sports meet, the second-day Fresherite fest was held on December 2, 2021. Following this, diverse digital, creative, and literature events are marshaled by the respective clubs of the institute. The day two events include BGMI, Skit, poetry competition, debate, digital poster making, poster recreation, model display, common mime, and agricultural theme-oriented farmer mime. These notable events served as a big open platform for the freshers to showcase their talents. The HIT institutions' collaborative contribution of IT/ Digital, Agriculture, and Literature club members made the second-day fest a grand success.
The third day's cultural events were associated with the Dance, Music, and fashion fiesta clubs of the Himalayan Institute of Technology. Several passionate musicians filled the campus with soulful music from the majestic instruments on December 3, 2021, following the suppressive singers. The latter rocked the stage with their magical voice by participating in the voice of the year contest 2021. The performance exhibited by the energetic dancers on the grand dice recreated a dance carnival in the HIT DOON campus. In addition to this, several artistic learners expressed their fashion sense via the fashion fiesta clubs ramp walk contest.
Himalayan Institute of Technology is a pioneer institute that wholeheartedly works to better its students by maintaining its standards in every possible aspect. With all these empowering and refreshing events, HIT institutions' welcoming celebration of 2020 and 2021 batch freshers was disclosed with lots of joy and enthusiasm. The blissful moments that happened during all these events were captured by the photography club of HIT DOON and shared on the official social media pages of the Himalayan Institute of Technology.
Prof. Sudhir Badola
Himalayan Institute of Technology
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other
Glimpse of Freshers 2021