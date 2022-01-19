Telehealth Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 28% Through 2026

Telehealth Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026

The Business Research Company’s Telehealth Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Telehealth Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the telehealth market size is expected to decline from $80.53 billion in 2021 to $102.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.2%. The change in the telehealth market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The telehealth market is expected to reach $271.69 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 27.6%. The outbreak of COVID-19 propelled the growth of the telehealth market.

The telehealth global market consists of sales of telehealth services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are engaged in providing telehealth services for the smooth functioning of healthcare services. Telehealth is the use of electronic data and telecommunications technology to promote long-distance medical healthcare services, patient and professional health education, public health, and health management. Technologies comprise streaming media, teleconferencing, web, store-and-forward imaging, terrestrial and wireless communications.

Global Telehealth Market Trends

Major companies operating in the telehealth sector are focusing on developing advanced solutions for telehealth that help remote monitoring easily.

Global Telehealth Market Segments

The global telehealth market is segmented:

By Component: Software, Services, Hardware

By Mode Of Delivery: Cloud-Based, On-Premise

By Application: Teleradiology, Tele-Consultation, Tele-ICU, Tele-Stroke, Tele-Psychiatry, Tele-Dermatology, Others

By End-User: Healthcare Providers, Patients, Payers, Others

By Geography: The global telehealth market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Telehealth Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Teladoc Health Inc, American Well, MDLive, Doctor on Demand, GlobalMed, Siemens Healthineers, Cisco Systems, Inc, Medtronic, Dictum Health Inc and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

