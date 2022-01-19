Strategies For Global Payer Services Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Payer Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Payer Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the payer services market size is expected to grow from $101.76 billion in 2021 to $116.52 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The payer services market is expected to reach $209.73 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.8%. The increase in healthcare frauds is expected to drive the payer services market for tightening its security systems.

The payer services market consists of sales of payer services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide healthcare services that are outsourced by healthcare insurance providers/payers. These outsourcing solutions help the payers to streamline their business processes and deliver better services to their customers. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Payer Services Market Trends

Increased adoption of technologically advanced products is gaining substantial popularity in the payer services market. This has led to improved price transparency, affordable payer services, higher utilization of resources, increasing quality reach, and member satisfaction and loyalty towards the service provider.

Global Payer Services Market Segments

The global payer service market is segmented:

By Outsourcing Services: Business Process Outsourcing Services, Knowledge Process Outsourcing Services, Information Technology Outsourcing Services

By Application: Revenue Cycle Management, Healthcare Reimbursement, Medical Billing Outsourcing, Others

By End-User: Public Payers, Private Payers

By Geography: The global payer services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Payer Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides payer services industry overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global payer services global market, payer services global market share, payer services global market segments and geographies, payer services global market trends, payer services global market players, payer services global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The payer services market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Payer Services Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: United Health Group, Anthem, Concentrix Corporation, United Healthcare, Anthem Inc., Aetna, Inc., CIGNA Corp., HealthPartners, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Group Health Cooperative.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

