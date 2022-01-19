Cardiac PoC Testing Devices Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2022 to 2028

Cardiac PoC Testing Devices

Cardiac POC testing is a heart-related diagnostic test, which is carried out at or near the point-of-care of a patient.

The global cardiac POC testing devices market was valued at US$ 2,104.1 million in 2015 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period (2017-2025). The rising incidence of unhealthy lifestyle related disorders such as peripheral disease, coronary heart disease, cardiac arrest, and enhancing healthcare infrastructure are major factors that are expected to drive growth of the global cardiac POC testing devices market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the FH Foundations, a patient-centered organization focusing on research and education of Familial Hypercholesterolemia (FH), 1 in 200-500 people suffered from familial hypercholesterolemia, across the globe, in 2015. Moreover, there is rising demand for testing cholesterol levels among individuals has increased, owing to increasing population, which is expected to drive growth of the cardiac POC testing devices market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), 2016, one-third of ischemic heart disease cases are attributed to high cholesterol levels. Moreover, increasing number of cases of high cholesterol is estimated to cause 2.6 million deaths and 29.7 million disability. Additionally, cardiac POC testing devices offer easy-to-use system with the correct assessment of the cholesterol levels. In addition, Abbott Laboratories, a global healthcare company acquired cardiac device manufacturer St. Jude Medical for US$ 25 billion in January 2017. The acquisition aimed in enhancing portfolio of leading science-based offerings in diagnostics as well as POC testing devices.

Browse 54 Market Data Tables and 35 Figures spread through 140 Pages and in-depth TOC on Cardiac POC Testing Devices market, by Product Type (Cardiac Markers Test and Analyzers), by End User (Research Laboratories, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Global Forecast to 2025

According to the World Health Organizations (WHO), 2017, cardiovascular disorder is the major cause of death worldwide. According to the reports, around 17.7 million people were reported to die due to cardiovascular disease, which accounts for 31% of the total deaths globally. The cardiac POC testing device are used for diagnosing cardiovascular ailments such as coronary syndromes, heart failure, and myocardial infarction. Cardiac POC testing devices detects enzymes released during heart failure and in vital cardiac circumstances such as synthesizing troponin, kinase, brain natriuretic peptides, and lactate dehydrogenase isoenzymes. Moreover, these tests aids physicians in distinguishing between angina and myocardial infarction, which are two of the major causes of heartache and death.

Moreover, market players are focused on developing and launching novel testing device to enable easy diagnosis. For instance, Abbott Laboratories launched a software Firmware in July 2017, which is equipped in the cardiac testing device to control cardiac rhythm.

Key Takeaways of the Cardiac POC Testing Devices Market:

The global cardiac POC testing devices market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period (2017-2025), owing to high global demand for cardiac POC testing devices

Among product type, cardiac markers test segment is expected to hold a dominant position in the market, as this test diagnoses activity of the cardiovascular system while performing daily activities.

Hospitals and research laboratories are the major end-users of cardiac POC testing devices market, as these tests offer reliability and accuracy with periodic measurements of physiological and diagnostic parameters such as blood gas analysis, activated clotting time for high dose, activated clotting time for high dose heparin monitoring occult blood, and hemoglobin diagnosis.

Key players operating in the global cardiac POC testing devices market include Abbott Laboratories, BG Medicine Inc., Roche Diagnostics, , Inc., Medtronic Inc., and Seimens Healthineers

