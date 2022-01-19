Paints & Coatings market To Reach USD 179.4 billion by 2025 | Akzo Nobel N.V., Asian Paints, Axalta Coating Systems

Paints And Coatings Market

A detailed report on Global Paints & Coatings Market providing a complete information on the current market situation and offering robust insights about the potential size, volume, and dynamics of the market during the forecast period, 2021-2027.

Market Dynamics:

A new and emerging field of industrial painting and coatings is Paints and Coatings. This is a combination of art and science that creates products that are more durable, less toxic, and above all more long-lasting than the paints that came before. Paints and coatings were developed to be used in industrial applications such as for concrete, asphalt, and the like. The most commonly used Paints and Coatings are VCT, polyurethane, urethane, MDF, and Acrylic.

Growing demand from the construction and automotive industries is expected to drive growth of the global paints and coatings market. Paints and coatings are widely used in both construction and automotive sectors. The construction sector in both developed and emerging economies have witnessed massive growth over the years. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India is expected to become the world’s third-largest construction market by 2022. According to the same source, India plans to spend around US$ 1.4 trillion on infrastructure projects through the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) from 2019 to 2023. According to the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA), total car sales reached 96 million units in 2017, increasing from 75 million units in 2010. Both paints and coatings are used for the protection of the car surface and decoration. Thus, these factors are expected to drive growth of the global paints and coatings market in the near future. Furthermore, technological advancements in powder coating technology are expected to propel the global paints and coatings market.

Competitive Landscape:

Key companies operating in the global paints and coatings market are Akzo Nobel NV, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Asian Paints, Berger Paints India Limited, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., Cromology, DAW SE, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd, Brillux GmbH & Co. KG, Axalta Coating Systems, and BASF SE.

However, the requirement of significant drying time for waterborne coatings and stringent regulatory policies are expected to restrain growth of the global paints and coatings market in the near future. Besides, emerging demand from shipbuilding and pipeline industries can present lucrative growth opportunities in the global paints and coatings market.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the global paints and coatings market. This is owing to increasing construction activities and growing demand from the automotive sector across the region. Furthermore, Europe is expected to register a robust growth rate in the near future, owing to a rapid expansion of the construction sector in various countries.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Paints and coatings Market, By Product Type:

High solids/radiation cure

Powder coating

Waterborne coatings

Solvent-borne coatings

Others

Global Paints and coatings Market, By Application:

Automotive & Aviation

Medical & healthcare

Residential

Commercial

Others

